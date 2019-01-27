‘Maduravoyal-city port elevated corridor works to begin soon’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The work on the 20.3km Maduravoyal-Chennai Port elevated corridor is likely to begin early this year, according to Chennai Port chairman P Raveendran.

Addressing a gathering after hoisting the National flag at CISF ground to mark the 70th Republic Day, Raveendran said that the Port will see a significant increase in cargo volumes including containers and cars once the project is completed.

He also said that Chennai Port Trust is pursuing with Southern Railways for development of Multi-modal logistic Park or Dry Port at Jolarpettai. It aims at increasing the rail share of container movement, thereby reducing the road congestion at Chennai Port.

The chairman said that CRISIL is studying feasibility of setting up a Maritime Cluster at Mappedu 50 km away from Chennai Port, for augmenting traffic growth at Chennai Port.