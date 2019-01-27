Sellur Raju inaugurates digitalisation of co-op societies 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Co-operation Minister Sellur K Raju inaugurated a small-scale shopping complex at the State Cooperative Societies head office in the city on Saturday. He also inaugurated computerisation of all business operations of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Society at the cost of 45 lakh.

According to a release from the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Marketing Federation, there are a total of 3,798 primary agricultural loan assistance societies and 25 small shopping complexes in the State. Since 2012, a total of 33,18,201 metric tonnes of fertilizer has been made at a cost of 4249 crore.

While Minister Sellur Raju, spoke about the benefits of the computerization, which will allow people to monitor transaction of the society on a day-to-day basis, he also hit out at the DMK by calling it a ‘Rowdy Party’ while addressing the press. “DMK is a corrupt party and rowdy party and if it comes to power, people in Tamil Nadu cannot live in peace,” Raju said, slamming the principal opposition.

The minister went on to allege that the DMK was trying to malign the favourable public opinion the AIADMK government had received.