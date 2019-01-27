Home Cities Chennai

Sellur Raju inaugurates digitalisation of co-op societies 

Co-operation Minister Sellur K Raju inaugurated a small-scale shopping complex at the State Cooperative Societies head office in the city on Saturday.

Published: 27th January 2019 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Sellur K Raju (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Co-operation Minister Sellur K Raju inaugurated a small-scale shopping complex at the State Cooperative Societies head office in the city on Saturday. He also inaugurated computerisation of all business operations of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Society at the cost of 45 lakh.

According to a release from the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Marketing Federation, there are a total of 3,798 primary agricultural loan assistance societies and 25 small shopping complexes in the State. Since 2012, a total of 33,18,201 metric tonnes of fertilizer has been made at a cost of 4249 crore.

While Minister Sellur Raju, spoke about the benefits of the computerization, which will allow people to monitor transaction of the society on a day-to-day basis, he also hit out at the DMK by calling it a ‘Rowdy Party’ while addressing the press. “DMK is a corrupt party and rowdy party and if it comes to power, people in Tamil Nadu cannot live in peace,” Raju said, slamming the principal opposition. 

The minister went on to allege that the DMK was trying to malign the favourable public opinion the AIADMK government had received. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sellur K Raju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp