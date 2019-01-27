Home Cities Chennai

Over 400 Tamil Nadu government teachers suspended for striking

Image of teachers protesting. (Photo | S Dinesh/ EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government suspended nearly 420 school teachers across the State late on Saturday, five days after teachers joined the indefinite strike by Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisations and Government Employees’ Organisations (JACTTO-GEO), a highly placed source in the School Education Department said. 

While only about 10 teachers were suspended in Chennai, several of their counterparts were suspended in the Cauvery Delta, where the protests were the most intensified. “The suspension was inevitable. The teachers were arrested and came out on bail. We cannot allow them to work when they have an FIR that involves them,” the official said. The suspension comes after the School Education Department on Friday evening gave teachers the option of avoiding disciplinary action against them by attending Republic Day celebrations.

READ: Government tightening screws on striking teachers: 12 JACTTO-GEO leaders placed under suspension in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai

Thiruvalar Selvi, Chief Educational Officer, Chennai, said teachers would be penalised under ‘no work no pay’ policy but can avoid disciplinary action if they reported for work on Saturday and Monday. 

However, the protests intensified across the State on Saturday, leading to more arrests.“The suspension has been made based on the data given to us by police officers. Most teachers who were arrested in Chennai worked at Corporation schools. We have instructed the corporation to take required action,” she said.

The protest will continue on Monday, said R Das, a state coordinator of the association, adding that it would take an emotional turn.

