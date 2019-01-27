Parade, cultural programmes mark Republic Day celebrations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 70th Republic Day was celebrated here with fervour on Saturday and various awards were given to eminent personalities of the State by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurled the tricolour in the presence of elected representatives, government officials and the general public. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Speaker P Dhanapal and ministers took part.

A large number of people gathered near the DGP office on the Marina, where the Republic Day function was held.

Women perform a traditional dance on the Kamarajar Salai | D Sampath Kumar

At 8 am, the Governor hoisted the national flag at the saluting base amidst showering of rose petals by a low-flying helicopter of Indian Air Force. Subsequently, the Governor took the salute at the ceremonial march past by the Army, Navy and Air Force, various wings of police, fire and rescue services, home guards, CRPF, CISF, RPF, Chennai police, coastal security group(CSG), prison department and others.

Following this, tableaus of 15 departments were displayed. Cultural programs of various educational institutions formed part of the highlights of the celebrations.

Subsequently, the Chief Minister presented the Anna award for Gallantry to N Surya Kumar, of T.V. Nagar, Thirumangalam, Chennai, G Ranjithkumar son of Ganesan, Bodinaickanur taluk in Theni district and R Sridhar, Okkanadu Keelaiyur village in Thanjavur district. A cheque for 1 lakh, a medal and a certificate were given to them. Gandhi Adigal police medal was given to five police officers for their outstanding work in curtailing illicit liquor. This award was given to R Vetharethinam, ADSP, Prohibition enforcement wing (PEW), Cuddalore district, R Prakash, inspector (PEW) Krishnagiri district, G Rajendran, sub inspector, Vikkiramangalam police station, Ariyalur district, R Thirukumar, special sub inspector, Gandhi Market police station, Tiruchirappalli city and P Gobi, head constable (PEW), Sendamangalam police station, Namakkal district.

Besides, S Xavier of Therku Chettiyapatti near Vadavalam in Pudukkottai district was given a special award for obtaining the highest paddy yield in the State by adopting the System of Rice Intensification cultivation method for 2017.