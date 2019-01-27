Home Cities Chennai

Parade, cultural programmes mark Republic Day celebrations

The 70th Republic Day was celebrated here with fervour on Saturday and various awards were given to eminent personalities of the State by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Published: 27th January 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Banwarilal Purohit salutes the national flag on the 70th Republic Day, along with CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 70th Republic Day was celebrated here with fervour on Saturday and various awards were given to eminent personalities of the State by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurled the tricolour in the presence of elected representatives, government officials and the general public. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Speaker P Dhanapal and ministers took part.

A large number of people gathered near the DGP office on the Marina, where the Republic Day function was held.

Women perform a traditional dance on the Kamarajar Salai | D Sampath Kumar

At 8 am, the Governor hoisted the national flag at the saluting base amidst showering of rose petals by a low-flying helicopter of Indian Air Force. Subsequently, the Governor took the salute at the ceremonial march past by the Army, Navy and Air Force, various wings of police, fire and rescue services, home guards, CRPF, CISF, RPF, Chennai police, coastal security group(CSG), prison department and others. 
Following this, tableaus of 15 departments were displayed. Cultural programs of various educational institutions formed part of the highlights of the celebrations. 

Subsequently, the Chief Minister presented the Anna award for Gallantry to N Surya Kumar,  of T.V. Nagar, Thirumangalam, Chennai, G Ranjithkumar son of Ganesan, Bodinaickanur taluk in Theni district and R Sridhar, Okkanadu Keelaiyur village in Thanjavur district. A cheque for 1 lakh, a medal and a certificate were given to them.  Gandhi Adigal police medal was given to five police officers for their outstanding work in curtailing illicit liquor. This award was given to R Vetharethinam, ADSP, Prohibition enforcement wing (PEW), Cuddalore district, R Prakash, inspector (PEW) Krishnagiri district, G Rajendran, sub inspector, Vikkiramangalam police station, Ariyalur district, R Thirukumar, special sub inspector, Gandhi Market police station, Tiruchirappalli  city and P Gobi, head constable (PEW), Sendamangalam police station, Namakkal district.

Besides, S Xavier of Therku Chettiyapatti near Vadavalam in Pudukkottai district was given a special award for obtaining the highest paddy yield in the State by adopting the System of Rice Intensification cultivation method for 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp