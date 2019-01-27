Pond at Chennai's Moovarasanpet turns plastic dump

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the plastic ban being enforced by the State since January, garbage mostly consisting of plastic, is polluting a temple pond in Moovarasanpet near Madipakkam. Though residents along with activists, have cleaned the pond over a period of three weeks, this menace refuses to cease.

The temple pond known as Periya Thamarai Kulam which is spread over two acres, was infested with liquor bottles, old clothes, and garbage. As rituals were often conducted near the pond, food, flowers and coconuts wrapped in plastic bags, were found dumped in the water body.

Residents who live near the pond, alerted volunteers of NGO Makkal Pathai, who often engage in lake restoration work. Since the start of January, around 30 members of the NGO along with residents, have been working vigorously to restore the pond. “When other residents started noticing our efforts, they started joining us. One such resident hired an earthmover for a day to remove debris from the bottom of the pond and water hyacinth that had accumulated on the surface,” said P Nalan, a volunteer.

Though the clean-up has been going on for a month, it will take another two months to fully get rid of the never-ending plastic waste, said volunteers.

Those who wish to volunteer for the clean-up which will take place on Sundays from 6.30 am to 10 am, can contact Krishna (+91 9710261214).