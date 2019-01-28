Home Cities Chennai

Four toll plazas coming up on Minjur-Vandalur Outer Ring Road

With these four plazas, the total number of toll gates in Chennai city and suburban areas will touch 16.  

The toll plaza under construction just 4 kms away from Minjur, on the Outer Ring Road near Redhills. | (P Jawahar | EPS)

CHENNAI: At a time when motorists are fuming over the lack of transparency in toll collection and poor maintenance of the Chennai bypass road and Rajiv Gandhi Salai, the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) is all set to begin construction of four toll plazas on the outer ring road between Minjur and Vandalur.

The 60.5-km stretch will link Vandalur on the NH-45 with Minjur on the Thiruvottriyur Ponneri Pancheti (TPP) road Via Nazaratpet (NH-4), Nemilichery (NH-205) and Padiyanallur (NH-5). 

According to official documents, the TNRDC will set up four toll gates each at Varatharajapuram (6 km) near Mudichur,  Kolappancheri (21.8 km) near Nemilichery, Palavedu (30.85 km) near Red Hills and Chinnamullaivoyal  (56.70 km) located four km from Minjur. 

The State government has sanctioned approval to the TNDRC to set up toll gates in accordance with National Highways Fees (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. 

While the six-lane access-controlled road is expected to ease the congestion of trucks in Chennai northern suburbs, the motorists will have to pay toll fee for every 15 km. 

“Toll gates at the Perungudi toll gate on the Rajiv Gandhi Salai and two toll plazas on the Chennai bypass collect more than Rs 20 lakh a day towards user fee. But there was no transparency in toll collection. The TNRDC should put up a display board on toll collection on monthly basis on the ORR (outer ring road),” said Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Federation (TNLOF) president R Sukumar.  

With an objective of decongesting the city and ensuring a free flow of traffic on the arterial roads the outer ring road was proposed in 1998. 

While the 29.65-km road between Vandalur and Nemilichery was completed and thrown open for public in 2014,  the remaining 30.5-km phase-II works of ORR project between Nemilichery and Minjur got struck in land acquisition issues near Nallur and Avadi for the past few years.

While TNRDC officials claim that over 98 per cent of the phase-II works was completed, the road is expected to be fully opened for public by March 2019. The project has been executed at the cost of Rs 2,156 crore. 

The ORR project was sanctioned in 1998 along the Old Mahabalipuram Road. Though the state government funds were utilised during phase-I, funds for the phase-II project were fully sourced through bank loans. 

“The funds collected from the toll gates will be adjusted towards the project cost and the contractor will be given concession for the period of 20 years including the construction period. The government granted permission for toll collection from April 1,” said a senior official from TNRDC.

