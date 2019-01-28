Home Cities Chennai

Four years on, woman who lost her leg in road accident in Chennai to get Rs 23.3 lakh

Girija said in her petition that the accident took place because of the negligence and rash driving of the tanker lorry driver and sought compensation.

Published: 28th January 2019 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four years after a woman, who was working as a tailor, lost her leg in a road accident caused by a tanker lorry near Ambattur, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal directed an insurance firm to pay her a compensation of Rs 23.31 lakh.

Around 2 pm on September 12, 2014, Girija was riding pillion of a bike driven by her daughter.

At that time, a tanker lorry hit the vehicle. Girija is said to have suffered multiple injuries and lost her left leg.

She said in her petition that the accident took place because of the negligence and rash driving of the tanker lorry driver and sought compensation.

Since she suffered permanent disability up to 80 per cent, she claimed a compensation of Rs 40 lakh from the lorry owner and the insurance firm with which the lorry was insured.

The counsel of the New India Assurance Company argued that the amount claimed by Girija as compensation was exorbitant.

However, the tribunal accepted the argument of the petitioner and awarded the relief.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp