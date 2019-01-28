Four years on, woman who lost her leg in road accident in Chennai to get Rs 23.3 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four years after a woman, who was working as a tailor, lost her leg in a road accident caused by a tanker lorry near Ambattur, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal directed an insurance firm to pay her a compensation of Rs 23.31 lakh.

Around 2 pm on September 12, 2014, Girija was riding pillion of a bike driven by her daughter.

At that time, a tanker lorry hit the vehicle. Girija is said to have suffered multiple injuries and lost her left leg.

She said in her petition that the accident took place because of the negligence and rash driving of the tanker lorry driver and sought compensation.

Since she suffered permanent disability up to 80 per cent, she claimed a compensation of Rs 40 lakh from the lorry owner and the insurance firm with which the lorry was insured.

The counsel of the New India Assurance Company argued that the amount claimed by Girija as compensation was exorbitant.

However, the tribunal accepted the argument of the petitioner and awarded the relief.