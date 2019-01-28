Home Cities Chennai

Internet line laid through water pipe; Pallavaram residents now suffer without water

Published: 28th January 2019 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

BSNL cables damaged “The municipality released water on Sunday to check where flow has stopped,” said Vijayakumar, a local politician, who had assured residents the work would not affect their everyday life. Pallavaram Municipality Commissioner Senthil Murugan and Vodafone India were not available for comment. The midnight drilling works also damaged BSNL telephone lines. “We spent three days in restoring the lines which were severed by Vodafone workers,” said a BSNL technical supervisor. It is learnt that the restoration cost, however, will be born by the municipality. | Express Photo Services

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When residents of Sarojini street at Pallavaram complained that Palar water supply had been stopped for the last 20 days, municipality workers expected to find a block or a broken pipe. However, they found a Vodafone fibernet cable passing through the pipeline. 

The internet cable had drastically reduced the flow of water and has severed the pipeline which carries water to Sarojini first cross street. This has forced over 50 families to find alternative sources of water for domestic needs. 

“We were just as surprised as the workers when we found that the culprit was an internet cable,” said Darwin Thangamani of Sarojini street, narrating how the company workers descended on their street in the dead of night to lay cables earlier in the month. 
He said workers had begun drilling the ground to lay cables on the night of January 9. “On hearing the noise, I went down to ask if they had a work permit from Pallavaram Municipality. Since they could not produce one, I informed police control room and police stopped work,” he said.  

With the help of local politicians and assurances that the road would be restored to the normal state, the cable laying continued the next night. “If they had got proper permission they would not  have had to work at night,” said another resident, in retrospect, claiming no one in the community foresaw the extent of damage the work would cause. 

The midnight drilling works also damaged BSNL telephone lines. “We spent three days in restoring the lines which were severed by Vodafone workers,” said a BSNL technical supervisor. While Vodafone is responsible for the damages caused, sources in Pallavaram Municipality indicated that restoration costs will be borne by the municipality despite it not giving permission to lay cables.

