 Chennai: Internet line laid through water pipe in Pallavaram; residents now suffer without water

With the help of local politicians and assurances that the road would be restored to the normal state, the cable laying 

Published: 28th January 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  When residents of Sarojini street at Pallavaram complained that Palar water supply had been stopped for the last 20 days, municipality workers expected to find a block or a broken pipe. However, they found a Vodafone fibernet cable passing through the pipeline. 

The internet cable had drastically reduced the flow of water and has severed the pipeline which carries water to Sarojini first cross street. This has forced over 50 families to find alternative sources of water for domestic needs. 

“We were just as surprised as the workers when we found that the culprit was an internet cable,” said Darwin Thangamani of Sarojini street, narrating how the company workers descended on their street in the dead of night to lay cables earlier in the month. 

He said workers had begun drilling the ground to lay cables on the night of January 9. “On hearing the noise, I went down to ask if they had a work permit from Pallavaram Municipality. Since they could not produce one, I informed police control room and police stopped work,” he said.  

