Home Cities Chennai

Kalki’s old stories now in new prints

On the occasion of Kalki Krishnamurthy memorial day, two reprints of his books were released on Saturday.

Published: 28th January 2019 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Two books were released on Saturday  Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Kalki Krishnamurthy memorial day, two reprints of his books were released on Saturday. One of the books, ‘Bharathi Pirandhaar’ (Bharathi is born), is about the construction of Bharathi Mani Mandapam in Ettayapuram, the birthplace of Bharathiyar. It was first published in 1946.

Explaining its significance, C Chandramouli, trustee, Kalki Krishnamurthy Memorial Trust said, “Kalki was a huge fan of Bharathiyar. When he visited Ettayapuram, he observed that there is no memorial for Bharathiyar at his birthplace. The youth of Ettayapuram suggested that a library could be built in his memory. Kalki got back to Chennai and wrote an article in Kalki magazine asking for donations to build a library. They required `5,000. Donations to the tune of `40,000 poured in.

While `30,000 was utilised to build Mani Mandapam, a fixed deposit of `10,000 was set up and the interest was given to Bharathiyar’s wife each month.” The second book that was reprinted was Yaru Intha Manithargal (Who are these people). In the book, Kalki wrote about 35 great personalities from different fields. The trust compiled profiles of 70 personalities Kalki wrote about and released an enlarged version of the book. The books are published by Vanathi Pathippagam Publications and they are available for sale at their office in T Nagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp