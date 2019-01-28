Kalki’s old stories now in new prints

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Kalki Krishnamurthy memorial day, two reprints of his books were released on Saturday. One of the books, ‘Bharathi Pirandhaar’ (Bharathi is born), is about the construction of Bharathi Mani Mandapam in Ettayapuram, the birthplace of Bharathiyar. It was first published in 1946.

Explaining its significance, C Chandramouli, trustee, Kalki Krishnamurthy Memorial Trust said, “Kalki was a huge fan of Bharathiyar. When he visited Ettayapuram, he observed that there is no memorial for Bharathiyar at his birthplace. The youth of Ettayapuram suggested that a library could be built in his memory. Kalki got back to Chennai and wrote an article in Kalki magazine asking for donations to build a library. They required `5,000. Donations to the tune of `40,000 poured in.

While `30,000 was utilised to build Mani Mandapam, a fixed deposit of `10,000 was set up and the interest was given to Bharathiyar’s wife each month.” The second book that was reprinted was Yaru Intha Manithargal (Who are these people). In the book, Kalki wrote about 35 great personalities from different fields. The trust compiled profiles of 70 personalities Kalki wrote about and released an enlarged version of the book. The books are published by Vanathi Pathippagam Publications and they are available for sale at their office in T Nagar.