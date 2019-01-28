Large-sized rescued animals will be housed on Theosophical Society premises at Besant Nagar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: From now on, large-sized animals rescued by Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD) will be housed at the enclosure being constructed on Theosophical Society premises at Besant Nagar.

The facility is expected to be ready by February, said dispensary members.

“Due to lack of space, we were unable to rescue and rehabilitate large animals. This was one of our long-pending requests that we had put forth to Theosophical Society foundation,” said Shravan Krishnan, dispensary coordinator.

The facility, spread over one acre, will be located deep inside the society premises such that animals can recuperate in a calm environment. Currently, a pony nursing a broken leg, a few injured calves, a camel and a baby donkey with a deformed leg are housed by BMAD which will be shifted to the facility once it is operational.

“We will be building a few sheds and small cement tanks along with it to store water. The place is already filled with organically grown grass and is the best form of natural habitat we can offer to injured animals.” said Shravan.

The facility is funded by Rotary club of Chennai Towers and Radiance realty for which the society is pitching in too.

“We have contributed Rs 1 lakh towards the facility. Volunteers from BMAD had told us about this specific requirement two years ago. We arranged for the funds in January and work has started,” said Sanjay Dattatri, a club member.