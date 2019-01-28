Home Cities Chennai

Large-sized rescued animals will be housed on Theosophical Society premises at Besant Nagar

From now on, large-sized animals rescued by Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD) will be housed at the enclosure being constructed on Theosophical Society premises at Besant Nagar. 

Published: 28th January 2019 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: From now on, large-sized animals rescued by Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD) will be housed at the enclosure being constructed on Theosophical Society premises at Besant Nagar. 

The facility is expected to be ready by February, said dispensary members.

“Due to lack of space, we were unable to rescue and rehabilitate large animals. This was one of our long-pending requests that we had put forth to Theosophical Society foundation,” said Shravan Krishnan, dispensary coordinator. 

The facility, spread over one acre, will be located deep inside the society premises such that animals can recuperate in a calm environment. Currently, a pony nursing a broken leg, a few injured calves, a camel and a baby donkey with a deformed leg are housed by BMAD which will be shifted to the facility once it is operational. 

“We will be building a few sheds and small cement tanks along with it to store water. The place is already filled with organically grown grass and is the best form of natural habitat we can offer to injured animals.” said Shravan.

The facility is funded by Rotary club of Chennai Towers and Radiance realty for which the society is pitching in too.

“We have contributed Rs 1 lakh towards the facility. Volunteers from BMAD had told us about this specific requirement two years ago. We arranged for the funds in January and work has started,” said Sanjay Dattatri, a club member.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp