Home Cities Chennai

New faces and finds in bird race

 Rare sightings and newcomers were some of the highlights of the Chennai Bird Race on Republic Day.

Published: 28th January 2019 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Tree pipit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rare sightings and newcomers were some of the highlights of the Chennai Bird Race on Republic Day. The 12th edition of the event, which has nature lovers listing the number of species seen after a dawn-to-dusk expedition in and around the city, saw over 110 participants. Along with 131 varieties of birds, organisers Madras Naturalists’ Society (MNS) noted the presence of nearly 20 first-timers. Given that spreading the virus of bird watching is a prime goal of the annual initiative other than updating the list of what all can be spotted in the area, officials are happy to welcome the beginners.

Brown hawk-owl

“We are pleased with the number of newcomers,” said MNS secretary Vijay Kumar. “Creating interest in this is higher on priority than finding new species.” Participants from different walks of life were divided into groups of four. There were 28 groups including three consisting school students and as many formed by college-goers. Six groups reported seeing over 100 species.

Eight came back with tallies of 80-plus. Perumbakkam, Kelambakkam, Adyar estuary and IIT Madras were among the places visited. Bar-headed goose (at Great Salt Lake near Kelambakkam), tree pipit (Thayyur lake), brown hawk-owl (IIT), Pallas’s g r a s sho p p e r wa r b l e r (Perumbakkam) and slenderbilled gull (Adyar estuary) were some of the notable sightings. A list of 226 birds found in and around Chennai on the MNS website has no mention of the last two. With new participants, the Bird Race can count new finds too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp