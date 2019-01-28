Home Cities Chennai

Notes of  empathy

Another perceptible advancement is that a lot of young PwDs have got married to able-bodied persons.

Published: 28th January 2019 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

The proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards procurement of laparoscopy equipment

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In January 2017, when we met Vasanth Raghuvir, managing trustee of the Shakti Foundation ahead of their 27th annual fundraiser concert, she shared a positive observation with CE, “The ‘pity factor’ towards persons with disabilities (PwD) is slowly fading away. Another perceptible advancement is that a lot of young PwDs have got married to able-bodied persons. They share work, run households and also work. Acceptance is slowly growing in society. It’s not sympathy that they need but empathy.”
The Shakti Foundation has been one of the primary organisations in the city crusading for this change and championing the cause of the differently abled.

Two years later, as Vasanth along with her team gear up for their 29th fundraiser — Guruttama, we caught up with her to know more about how music has always been a prominent feature in most of the foundation’s events. “Shakti Foundation, as always, hopes to sensitise people about differently abled individuals through music,” she says and goes on to quote Anil Kumble, one of Shakti Foundation’s former chief guests.

“During one of the events, he said: ‘Stop, think for a moment from their shoes.’ I think that empathy and inclusive mindset is important,” she says. The foundation has also been relentlessly working towards providing amenities and medicare for the rural underprivileged and the weaker sections of society. “Children from the foundation have constantly been achieving and living their dream, and this wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our patrons,” she shares.

The two-hour concert will feature artistes like Stephen Devassy, Matthias Muller, Rodney Holmes, Abhijith Nair, Bickram Ghosh and Dominique Di Piazza. “I am happy that I am a part of it. There are so many brilliant artistes and technicians on board. It’s going to be a day of great music, fun, energy sharing and togetherness. The song repertoire will be a mix of the east and west,” says pianist Stephen Devassy. 
(The artistes will perform at Shakti Foundation’s Guruttama on February 23. Donor passes are available at the foundation’s office — 9, Manikeswari Road, Kilpauk. For details, call: 26611213)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp