Notes of  empathy

CHENNAI: In January 2017, when we met Vasanth Raghuvir, managing trustee of the Shakti Foundation ahead of their 27th annual fundraiser concert, she shared a positive observation with CE, “The ‘pity factor’ towards persons with disabilities (PwD) is slowly fading away. Another perceptible advancement is that a lot of young PwDs have got married to able-bodied persons. They share work, run households and also work. Acceptance is slowly growing in society. It’s not sympathy that they need but empathy.”

The Shakti Foundation has been one of the primary organisations in the city crusading for this change and championing the cause of the differently abled.

Two years later, as Vasanth along with her team gear up for their 29th fundraiser — Guruttama, we caught up with her to know more about how music has always been a prominent feature in most of the foundation’s events. “Shakti Foundation, as always, hopes to sensitise people about differently abled individuals through music,” she says and goes on to quote Anil Kumble, one of Shakti Foundation’s former chief guests.

“During one of the events, he said: ‘Stop, think for a moment from their shoes.’ I think that empathy and inclusive mindset is important,” she says. The foundation has also been relentlessly working towards providing amenities and medicare for the rural underprivileged and the weaker sections of society. “Children from the foundation have constantly been achieving and living their dream, and this wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our patrons,” she shares.

The two-hour concert will feature artistes like Stephen Devassy, Matthias Muller, Rodney Holmes, Abhijith Nair, Bickram Ghosh and Dominique Di Piazza. “I am happy that I am a part of it. There are so many brilliant artistes and technicians on board. It’s going to be a day of great music, fun, energy sharing and togetherness. The song repertoire will be a mix of the east and west,” says pianist Stephen Devassy.

(The artistes will perform at Shakti Foundation’s Guruttama on February 23. Donor passes are available at the foundation’s office — 9, Manikeswari Road, Kilpauk. For details, call: 26611213)