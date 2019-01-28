Of renewed hope and recognition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Be aware, listen to your body always and live every day like it is your last,” said Lourd Vijay, an international Salsa dancer while delivering the Malathi Venkatesan TANKER (Tamilnad Kidney Research) Foundation Memorial Lecture on Friday. Vijay, who is a Guinness World Record holder, and cultural ambassador to South Africa, was faced with kidney failure and high blood pressure over three years ago. He spoke about the tough times when he was grappling with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), the lessons learned and how he leads his life now.

“Good health is a luxury,” he said. “When I was diagnosed with CKD, four messages hit me like a thunderbolt. It was the universe’s way of telling me not to take life for granted, to slow down, to take rest and to realise that things could have been worse. My perception of life has completely changed, now. I have become more conscious and disciplined, and make a lot more ‘me time.’”

He emphasised that kidney failure does not signal the end of one’s life. Vijay is back to dancing and teaching. He even did an impromptu dance that had the audience cheering. He works to spread the message of organ donation through his Spreading Hope Foundation. The TANKER Foundation also had its annual awards night where a number of awards were given out by the chief guest, GR Ananthapadmanabhan, MD, GRT Group. He appreciated TANKER’s initiatives and said that the ability to earn is a blessing and that those who earn more should give back more to society.

Dr Georgi Abraham, founder trustee of TANKER Foundation, spoke of the importance of creating awareness and reaching out to the marginalised with free dialysis treatment so that they can live in dignity and lead fruitful lives.

Latha Kumaraswami, managing trustee, TANKER Foundation, gave an update on the activities of the organisation. “TANKER has provided 2,71,237 free and subsidised dialysis for 1,362 patients, and has given financial support of `191 lakh to 3,047 patients, and reached out to 1.67 lakh people through 1,080 awareness programmes, screened 29,788 individuals for early detection of kidney disease through 338 screening camps,” she said.

Awards

The KV George Kottukulam Memorial TANKER & Kerala Kidney Research Foundation Young Investigator Award for outstanding research done in the field of nephrology in India was awarded to Dr DVS Sudhakar for his research in ‘Genetic studies on Uddanam Nephropathy: A chronic kidney disease of unknown etiology’. The award carried a cash prize of `2 lakh, a citation and a gold medallion. The Renny Abraham TANKER Foundation Love for Service Award for a medical doctor who has gone beyond the call of duty in serving the underprivileged was awarded to Dr TS Chandrasekar, MedIndia Hospitals and MedIndia Charitable Trust. The award carried a cash prize of `1 lakh, a citation and a gold medallion.

The La Renon TANKER Foundation For the Sake of Honour Award given to an individual who has done exemplary work in his or her field was awarded to Lourd Vijay, who is working on creating a new revolution of saving lives through the ‘Spreading Hope’ Foundation. The award carried a cash prize of `1 lakh, a citation and a gold medallion.

The La Renon TANKER Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award given to an individual who has done exemplary work in the field of Nephrology was awarded to Dr Kumud P Mehta (Mumbai) and Dr Ghulam Hassan Malik (Srinagar). The award carried a cash prize of `1 lakh, a citation and a gold medallion each.

The K Venkatanarayana TANKER Foundation Awareness Award given to an individual for creating awareness of any disease, mental, physical, and social was awarded to Dr AV Srinivasan who has been creating awareness of Parkinson’s disease, dementia, stroke, epilepsy, depression and other neurological disorders through his books, talks and free clinics. The award carried a cash prize of `1 lakh, a citation and a gold medallion.

The Ashok Sankaralingam TANKER Foundation Patient Endowment — one year dialysis support was given to three underprivileged patients with kidney failure at `1 lakh.

Five of TANKER’s staff who have worked with the organisation for over 10 years were recognised for their dedication and service.