Power supply suspension in certain parts of Chennai for maintenance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on January 29 from 9 am to 4 pm in the following areas:

Tambaram: Kannan Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Joy Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Ganapathypuram, Radha Nagar Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Subash Nagar, Natarajapuram, Nemilichery High Road, Bharathipuram, Periyar Nagar, Kurinchi Nagar, Senthil Nagar, Natesan Nagar, Jameen Royapettah, Postal Nagar, AGS Colony, New Colony Area, GST Road, Saravana Stores, Purusothaman Nagar.

Villivakkam Sidco: Bharathi Nagar 1st and 2nd st, Thirunagar (all block), CTH Road, Thiruvenkada St, Embar Naidu 1st and 2nd st, Raja st. Adhi Naidu st. Sivan Koil North, South East and West st. Reddy st. Mettu st and lane, Thirumangalam Road, Radhakrishnan st, Venugopal st, Lakshmi st, New Avadi Road, Lakshmipuram 1st to 3 rd st, South High Court Colony.

Kodungaiyur: Eveready colony 1st to 22nd st, Amutham Nagar 1st to 6th St, Thai Nagar, School Road,

KaveriNagar, Entire area of Tiruvallur salai, Sathiyavanimuthu st, Ambedkar st, part of KMA garden area and Kadumbadiamman Koil 1 to 4 st.

Mathur: 1 to 8 street Aavin Unit Commissioner Office, 1st Main Road MMDA part, Edaima Nagar, MCG avenue, CKM Nagar, Aavin Quarters, Milk Colony 1 to 8 st, Metrowater Pump House.

Vallalar Nagar: TH Road, Police Quarters Dakshnamoorthy Koil, Parthasarathy bridge road, Pensioners lane, Kathivakkam high Road, Kathpada, Dr. Vijayaragavalu Road, Lalaguda st, Muthaiah chetty lane.

Kundrathur: Kundrathur Main Road, BHEL Nagar, Sathyanarayanapuram, Rajalakshmi Nagar, Shanmuga Nagar, Jayalalakshmi Nagar, Mangadu Road, AD Govindarajan Nagar.

Thoraipakkam: Rajiv Nagar, Mettukuppam, VOC St, PTC Quarters, Jothimada koil st, Sakthi garden, Sowdeswari Nagar, CTS, Pillaiyar koil st, Okkiyam pettai, Chandrasekaran avenue and Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi salai, Kannagi Nagar, TNSCB Slum total area, Thoraipakkam, IAS Colony, Eswaran Salai, OM Road, MGR St, Kaliamman koil st, Karapakkam.

Also in many parts of Kolathur such as Thenpalani Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Lakshmanan Nagar and parts of Valasaravakkam including Lakshmi Nagar power will be suspended.