Service centre, vehicle maker to pay Rs 55,000 to Chennai resident for poor service

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For levying charges without repairing the defects in a scooter, a city-based automobile service centre and vehicle manufacturer Piaggio has been ordered by a consumer forum to jointly pay Rs 55,000 to a city resident.

In December 2017, S Manavalan of Tondiarpet had given his Vespa scooter to Orange Motors to repair the side mirrors among other defects. According to Manavalan, the service centre had charged him Rs 8,600 without giving any estimate and had not carried out the said repairs too. After this, the complainant had given his scooter for general servicing on two other occasions.

During both the times, the service centre had kept the bike for more than 10 days, but had not done necessary repairs.

“The footboard of the scooter was broken three days after I had given it for repair. They charged me Rs 2,200 for this. The third time, they kept the vehicle with them for 120 days without rectifying any repairs,” the complaint said.

Both opposite parties did not appear before the forum and hence were set ex-parte by North Chennai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum President K Lakshmikantham and Member PV Jeyanthi.

The forum observed that as there are only two authorised service centres in the city, the complainant did not have an alternate choice but to approach the opposite party.

The forum said it accepted the contention of the complainant as no documents were submitted by the opposite parties to disprove his claims.

“Though the complainant has not submitted any proof to substantiate his claim that the vehicle was not delivered on time, it is apparent that the defects have not been carried out properly by the service centre. This amounts to deficiency in service,” it said.