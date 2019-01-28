Home Cities Chennai

Service centre, vehicle maker to pay Rs 55,000 to Chennai resident for poor service

In December 2017, S Manavalan of Tondiarpet had given his Vespa scooter to Orange Motors to repair the side mirrors among other defects.

Published: 28th January 2019 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For levying charges without repairing the defects in a scooter, a city-based automobile service centre and vehicle manufacturer Piaggio has been ordered by a consumer forum to jointly pay Rs 55,000 to a city resident.

In December 2017, S Manavalan of Tondiarpet had given his Vespa scooter to Orange Motors to repair the side mirrors among other defects. According to Manavalan, the service centre had charged him Rs 8,600 without giving any estimate and had not carried out the said repairs too. After this, the complainant had given his scooter for general servicing on two other occasions. 

During both the times, the service centre had kept the bike for more than 10 days, but had not done necessary repairs.

“The footboard of the scooter was broken three days after I had given it for repair. They charged me Rs 2,200 for this. The third time, they kept the vehicle with them for 120 days without rectifying any repairs,” the complaint said.

Both opposite parties did not appear before the forum and hence were set ex-parte by North Chennai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum President K Lakshmikantham and Member PV Jeyanthi.

The forum observed that as there are only two authorised service centres in the city, the complainant did not have an alternate choice but to approach the opposite party.

The forum said it accepted the contention of the complainant as no documents were submitted by the opposite parties to disprove his claims.

“Though the complainant has not submitted any proof to substantiate his claim that the vehicle was not delivered on time, it is apparent that the defects have not been carried out properly by the service centre. This amounts to deficiency in service,” it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp