Smiles and cheers mark this reunion

It was an evening of nostalgia at the Vidyodaya School on Saturday as old students from different batches, and teachers gathered together for an annual reunion.

Published: 28th January 2019 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 03:30 AM

The alumni meet has been held for the past 12 years  Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was an evening of nostalgia at the Vidyodaya School on Saturday as old students from different batches, and teachers gathered together for an annual reunion. The Vidyodaya Schools Alumni Association has been organising reunions for the past 19 years.

“It is a great feeling to reconnect with all the old friends who are in diversified profiles and professions from different industries. The on-campus student experience after so many years was very enjoyable. It is also a great way to show our families the fun we had during school days,” said L Parvathy, one of the alumni at the event. Twelve scholarships amounting to `1.2 lakh (10,000 each) for students from lower socio-economic families studying in Vidyodaya were distributed.

“The alumni have been giving these scholarships regularly for over 12 years, and we hope to increase the number and amount every year,” said Latha Kumaraswami, alumni executive member. Several teachers were also felicitated during the function for their contribution towards the field of education. Vidyodaya is a 94-year-old premier girls school which strives to give an all-round holistic education for girls, focusing on academics, sports, cultural and overall development. Until 1970, boys were also educated in the school till class five.

