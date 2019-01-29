Two years on, 150 tons of oil spill sludge awaits bio-remediation at Kamarajar Port

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

CHENNAI: Exactly on this day (Jan 28) two years ago, Chennai witnessed a massive oil spill, polluting a nearly 35-km coastline. After a gruelling clean-up drive, oil recovery teams have collected about 300 tonnes of sludge (contaminated soil) which was supposed to be scientifically treated at Kamarajar Port in Ennore. However, only half of it has been dealt with so far.

Express has reliably learnt that 150 tonnes of sludge mixed with thick tar-like substance are still stocked in the Kamarajar Port. The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), which had taken up bio-remediation of one half of the collected sludge, said the Kamarajar Port was yet to submit a proposal to treat the remaining half.

“We are in discussion. Since the monsoon is over, it will be an ideal time to take up bio-remediation. The land is already available inside the port,” said SK Puri, head (bio-energy), IOCL’s Faridabad-based research and development facility.

However, the effectiveness of the IOCL technology is yet to be ascertained. It used some patented microbial organisms for bio-remediation. The collected oil sludge was spread across 2,000 sq metres in a 1.5-foot-deep pit at the port.

The special microbes are added to nutrients for treating sludge in the natural environment.

Though IOCL officials claimed bio-remediation as success and brought down the oil content in the soil to below 0.5 per cent within six months, the Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons (TPH) analysis of groundwater using GC-MS analysis collected from June 2017 to November 2018 showed average TPH in the range of 17,000 to 49,000 mg/kg. Post-monsoon, TPH dramatically reduced to 8,000 to 15,000 mg/kg. The permissible limit for land disposal is 5,000 mg/kg. Total heavy metals including lead in the soil range from 100 to 200 mg/kg.

In response, Puri maintained that bio-remediation was a success, but conceded that it took long time than expected due to unfavourable climatic conditions like high temperature. “We have conducted a detailed analysis of soil and groundwater. The oil content is reduced to under 0.5 per cent and there was no groundwater contamination either.”P Raveendran, Chairman, Kamarajar Port, said he was not aware of bio-remediation details and would look into it.

This apart, Tamil Nadu is yet to have the State Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (SOS-DCP) in place. All coastal States are mandated to prepare a contingency plan under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and has an obligation to protect and preserve the marine environment.

It is to be consistent with the National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (NOS-DCP), which is the national plan for the response to an oil spill of any size. Unfortunately, Tamil Nadu, though highly prone to oil spills, doesn’t have an approved SOS-DCP.

A committee, headed by BR Subramanian, former advisor in the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) and senior scientific consultant for the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), drafted the plan in September 2016 and later, revised it post-Chennai oil spill.M Jayanthi, director, Department of Environment, told Express that the draft plan had been forwarded to the Coast Guard, Delhi for approval.

