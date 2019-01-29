Home Cities Chennai

Community under the crimson sky

The idea and the spirit of the fest are manifold, but primarily, the goal is to spread its wings to unchartered territories of the city, where art is seldom curated or staged, and to celebrate oneness

Published: 29th January 2019 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Music and art performances were held at Besant Nagar as part of Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha on Sunday  Ashwin Prasath

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sun had almost set, wisps of cold breeze touched our cheeks, the sand at Besant Nagar snuck into our sandals, and under the sheltering crimson sky, along with numerous other spectators, we sat down to soak in some soul-stirring music and riveting art performances at the beach as part of Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha (formerly known as Urur Olcott Kuppam Vizha) on Sunday.

The idea and the spirit of the fest are manifold, but primarily, the goal is to spread its wings to unchartered territories of the city, where art is seldom curated or staged, and to celebrate oneness. “I have been a patron of the festival for the last four years. I really love what the organisers are doing — taking art to everyone. Art is not specific to a certain community, or a group of people... exposing our children to such initiatives will only make the country better, ” said a 38-year-old Rakesh Sadasivan.

The evening began with an exhilarating parrai attam performance by Pandian and Aruna. CE caught up with Aruna after the performance. “I have been practicing the art of parrai since I was a child. Currently, I am a full-time voice-over artist but parrai will always remain my passion. Unfortunately, I can’t make a living out of just playing it. So, I have taken to an alternative profession to earn my bread and butter. I am also open to teaching the art to people,” she said.

This was followed by a high-octane performance by Chinmayi. The renowned singer crooned to some hit numbers from films such as 96, Kannathil Muthamittal and Guru. A 23-year-old Srilakshmi who sang along, told us that she was elated to have witnessed the singer perform live. “I am a huge fan of the singer but never had a chance to attend any live concerts. Here, I see people from different backgrounds — bhajji sellers, rag pickers, students, working professionals, and PwDs — watching a top singer’s live performance together. They are happy, and to sing uninhibitedly with so many people gives me joy!” she shared.

The festival organisers thanked Chinmayi and also expressed their support for the singer in her fight in the #Metoo Movement.The Casteless Collective, who have been creating ripples in the city with their socio-political gana songs, performed seven songs about various issues pertaining to the society.  The song titled Modi Mastan concerned the police on-duty, and the group was asked to stop their performance mid-way. Despite the dismay, the group and the festival organisers respected the request and went on to proceed with the next song.

Art is for everyone
After the police on-duty asked The Casteless Collective to stop a song mid-way, Balanchandran, an audience member, said, “The evening turned momentarily bitter due to police intervention. But, I think we have to look beyond such disruptions and enjoy the bigger change. Art is here in an open space, for everyone.”

