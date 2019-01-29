Home Cities Chennai

Devotional treat: Namasankeerthanam organised ahead of Hindu Spiritual Fair

Published: 29th January 2019 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Students undertake a walk wearing Swami Vivekananda masks on Monday ahead of the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The last in a series of activities leading up to the inauguration of the 10th Hindu Spiritual and Services Fair, a ‘namasankeerthanam’ was organised at the Guru Nanak College in Velachery on Monday evening.  

In groups consisting of both children and adults, around 200 participants came together to sing the name of the almighty with ‘Vandavasi’ Jayaram Bhaghavadhar leading the bhajans.“It’s a very colourful exercise that’s as much a visual treat as it is for the ears,” said one of the organisers of the fair.The fair itself will be inaugurated at 5 pm on Tuesday and will go on until February 4.

C Vasanthi of Geeta Govinda mandali from Perambur said that practice for the namasankeerthanam had been happening from 9:45 am to 12:30 pm every day for the last several weeks. Vasanthi headed a team of 15 at the event to sing.

Vijayalakshmi Subramaniam, a harmonist, said, “We wanted to take part in the programme because it helps understand and create awareness of Hindu traditions.”In the early morning on Monday, several hundreds of students took out a rally to create awareness about the six themes that form the basis of the spiritual fair, conservation of forests, sustaining the environment, patriotism, fostering women’s honour, inculcating family and human values and preserving ecology, according to organisers.

“The students dressed up like Swami Vivekananda and took out the rally,” said Annal, media coordinator for the fair.At the inauguration on Tuesday, programmes on the theme of patriotism will be held, said the organisers.This is expected to include a sound-and-light show on the cellular jail in the Andamans and Jallianwalabagh massacre in a bid to recall the sacrifices made during the struggle for freedom.

