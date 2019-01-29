Final leg of Chennai Metro Rail’s phase I stretch likely to open in February

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The final leg of Chennai Metro Rail’s phase I stretch is likely to be thrown open to the public in the first week of February. Work is in full swing to complete the recommendations by the safety commissioner.

Official sources say that once the final report from the safety commissioner is received by CMRL, the 9.5-km stretch between DMS and Washermanpet will be functional from February 6 onwards. But, this is subjected to administrative decisions of CMRL and government approval said the official.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit recently announced in the assembly that the 45-km phase I project will be completed by the end of January. But, rectifications pointed out by safety commissioner’s team has postponed the opening of the stretch by a week, said officials.

Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety KA Manoharan, who inspected the eight underground stations during his three-day visit a week ago, visited three stations of LIC, government estate and Thousand Lights once again on Saturday to check the progress of second entry point construction. “Almost 80 per cent of the work for constructing an extra entry point in these three stations are completed. But, trains can be operated even if the second entry point is not fully constructed in these stations. This won’t hamper the Metro service by any manner,” he added.

Manoharan said that the final report in which all functionalities of the stretch were evaluated will be submitted to CMRL by Tuesday. “I have been informed that pending work will be fully complete by today or tomorrow at the three stations. This way there will be no need for passengers to cross the busy Anna Salai stretch. Also in case of a fire or any emergency, commuters can use the second entry point to quickly escape,” he said.

Also, frequent glitches experienced by commuters like signalling error, absence of station controllers and overall ill-maintenance of stations were not brought to the commissioner’s attention before. The safety team will be conducting regular inspections said Manoharan. “We will be visiting existing stations that are functioning now and inspecting them once in every two months. We will attend to the complaints brought up by the passengers,” he said.

The last stretch

● The pending stretch has eight stations namely Washermenpet, Mannadi, High Court, Central, Government Estate, LIC, Thousand Lights and AG-DMS. ● The last leg will connect north Chennai to south Chennai. ● A second entry being built at LIC, Government Estate and Thousand Lights stations. ● Sixteen different test-runs done to check signal integration by a safety team. ● Tentative date for opening of the line fixed to be February 6 or February 10