Girl riding pillion crushed to death as bike brushes against MTC bus

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old school girl, riding pillion of a motorbike, was killed after a small MTC bus ran over her while her father attempted to overtake the bus at Pammal on Monday morning.

This is the second such incident in January where an MTC bus was involved in a fatal accident. Around 10 days ago, a 63-year-old woman pedestrian was mowed down by an MTC bus in Mylapore.

Police said Syed Ajmad (40), a resident of Gurusamy Nagar at Anakaputhur, is working in a private company in Saidapet. His second daughter Aliya Thasil (13) was studying in a private school in Teynampet.

While Ajmad was driving the motorbike, Aliya was riding pillion and both of them did not wear helmet, said the police.

“Usually Aliya boards her school bus at Jawaharlal Nehru Road at Pammal around 7.30 am. Her school hour starts at 9 am. On Monday, by the time Ajmad dropped her at the pick-up point, the bus had already gone. Since Aliya missed her bus, Ajmad decided to drop her at the Pallavaram bus-stop from where she could take an MTC bus to Teynampet,” said one of Aliya’s relatives.

Around 7.45 am, when they were at the Pammal Nalla Thambi Road, Ajmad tried to overtake a small MTC bus as it was getting late for them.

“As the road was already narrow, when Ajmad tried to overtake the small bus on the left side, his vehicle brushed against the bus. Because of the impact Aliya fell on the road and the rear wheel of the bus ran overhead,” said Jegadeesan who witnessed the accident from his tailor shop across the road.

While Aliya died on the spot, her father sustained injuries and was rushed to the Chromepet Government Hospital.

The police quoting the doctors said that Aliya could have been saved if she had worn a helmet. Police arrested bus driver S Arumugam (50) from Tiruttani.