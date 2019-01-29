Remembering KS Narayanan through his own words

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: My friends would pile into it (the charcoal-driven car) cheerfully at the beginning of a trip. I carefully concealed from them the fact that at the first hint of a gradient the charcoal burner would cough, choke, and give up. Then — what are friends for? — they would get out, cursing, and push the stalled rattletrap uphill. That seems to be a good enough image of how we kept going through those difficult times: on ingenuity, adaptability, and the kindness of friends,” writes KS Narayanan in his autobiography.

While much has been written about Narayanan’s business acumen, in the 283-page autobiography ‘Friendships and Flashbacks’, friends, family and sometimes enemies, take centre stage. The rest — fame, success and power fell into place like clockwork actors in a child’s Christmas play. January 30 will mark his birth centenary.

KS Narayanan

With the ability to not harbour resentment towards people who may have even cost him a fortune, perhaps acquired with age, Narayanan speaks about people who had harmed him with the same fondness reserved for friends. Speaking about an Englishman that he remembers by the name ‘Peterson’, whom he had appointed the general manager of Nanco Printing Inks, he writes, “He really sealed the fate of Nanco Inks but I could never bring myself to blame or reproach him.” Peterson, who helped Nanco Printing Inks pioneer magnesium carbonate-based ink, had failed to revise the price of the ink, resulting in the company’s profits crashing. The sense of defeat, aided by alcoholism, had driven Peterson to the verge of insanity.

From his first stint at the Indo Commercial bank, Narayanan chronicles, for posterity’s sake, his journey through various enterprises he took up along the way, recalling incidents that once a while, lifted the experience to beyond merely the ordinary. He recalls a certain Srinivasan, who mistook condoms, that a young duo was working on using the ‘dipping method’ at Nanco rubber, for balloons; the next day, workers opened the doors to see condoms, some filled with air, and others with water.

He, however, reserved, the most special place in the book, for his wife Madhuram. “All I know is that if having reached some conclusions on the subject, I had been asked to choose all over again, I would have chosen Madhuram,” he wrote.

In other pages, he remembers the doctor Dr Achar, who saved his youngest son Kumar’s life. And his own closeness to his roots. “Any device that malfunctioned — from my grandson’s toy to the air conditioner would receive my own ministrations,” he wrote. This was accompanied by the photo of the man, clad in white, who stood out even in a black and white photograph, inspecting the wings of a ceiling fan.

Stories from work

From his first stint at the Indo Commercial bank, Narayanan chronicles, for posterity’s sake, his journey through various enterprises he took up along the way, recalling incidents that once a while, lifted the experience to beyond merely the ordinary.