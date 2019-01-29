T Nagar roads set for a ‘Smart Redevelopment’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TNagar roads are set to undergo ‘Smart Redevelopment’ with the City Corporation sanctioning around `32 crore for the redevelopment project, last month.

According to official sources, `11.10 crore has been sanctioned for redevelopment in Gopathi Narayanasamy road — from Bashyam Road to New Crescent Road and `8.90 crore from New Crescent Road to Uttamar Gandhi Road. Similarly, redevelopment of Venkatanarayana Road from Bashyam Road to Mount Road is to be taken up at a cost of another `11.30 crore.

The redevelopment that the Corporation has planned includes removing and replacing kerbs and widening footpaths among other features.

“Smart spaces for four- and two-wheeler parking area has also been proposed,” said a Corporation official. New trees, planter boxes with shrubs at the intersection points are also in the offing along with traffic calming measures in the area in a bid to ensure pedestrian safety in the stretches.

The project also looks to ensure that all spaces including footpaths, refuge islands (small pedestrian spaces at the crossing where pedestrians can stop before proceeding to cross the rest of the road in busy stretches) and pedestrian crossings are accessible to all users regardless of age, gender and physical ability, said officials.

In addition, redevelopment work is also being carried out at Theagaraya Road at a cost of `1.38 crore. Existing medians have been removed to ensure smooth flow of traffic and the gradient of the road will soon be corrected to avoid stagnation of rain water and to ensure it flows to the stormwater drains.

Works are also on at Theagaraya Road to prune trees and remove branches in a way that it does not obstruct light from streetlights from illuminating the stretch, said, officials.