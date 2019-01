By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move to support the ongoing JACTTO-GEO strike, members of the Labour Progressive Federation will stage a protests on Tuesday in Chepauk.

Members from trade unions including AITUC, HMS, CITU, TTSP etc., will participate in the protest.

“We want representatives from the government to discuss with the protesting employees and come up with a solution,” said V Subburaman, president of LPF.