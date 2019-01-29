Home Cities Chennai

Two including juvenile arrested for snatching mobile phone in Pallikaranai

Police arrested two persons including a juvenile for indulging in mobile phone snatching in and around Pallikaranai and seized two mobile phones and a two-wheeler.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police arrested two persons including a juvenile for indulging in mobile phone snatching in and around Pallikaranai and seized two mobile phones and a two-wheeler.

P Sethupathy (19) and his juvenile aide were secured with the help of IMEI number of the stolen mobile phone, said police. The incident happened three months ago in Perumbakkam when the victim, S Vinothkumar (38), was walking in Krishna Nagar.

“Two persons on a bike snatched his phone and fled the scene. We registered a case and tried to trace the phone with the help of IMEI number. This is when we came to know that Sethupathy had been using the phone,” said a police officer.

While Sethupathy was sent to judicial remand, the juvenile was sent to an observation home.In another incident, seven mobile phones were allegedly stolen from a house in Virugambakkam on Sunday night. According to the police, seven construction labourers from North India rented a house.

“On Sunday, the men had left their phones in the room and went for work. They returned in the evening only to find the locks broken and their phones missing,” said a police personnel.

