A swim a day can keep weight at bay

Limited knowledge, traditional beliefs, misconceptions about feeding habits are the main culprits. 

Published: 30th January 2019

By Debaleena Ghosh
CHENNAI: During our rescue, rehabilitation and adoptions of dogs, most dogs that we come across are much heavier than their ideal weight, some even obese, and their pet parents being totally oblivious to the dangers they are leading their pets into. Limited knowledge, traditional beliefs, misconceptions about feeding habits are the main culprits. 

Obesity is the most common disease in dogs today which is totally preventable. Dogs are considered to be overweight when they weigh 10-20 per cent above their ideal body weight and are considered obese when they weigh 20 per cent or more above their ideal body weight. Excess fat negatively impacts a dog’s health and longevity.

Heavy dogs lives a shorter lifespan than lean dogs, usually by 6-12 months. But a large, lifetime study of Labrador retrievers has found that being even moderately overweight can reduce canine life expectancy by nearly two years compared to their leaner counterparts. Canine obesity refers to an excess of white adipose tissue and is normally the result of energy intake exceeding energy expenditure. Obesity is associated with decreased life span, decreased mobility, diabetes, hypothyroidism, osteoarthritis, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, difficulty breathing, increased risk of hyperthermia and increased risk of cancer. Obese dogs develop an increased risk for: cancers of all types, diabetes, heart disease and hypertension, osteoarthritis and a faster degeneration of affected joints, urinary bladder stones, and anesthetic complications as they’re less heat tolerant. On the other hand, obesity may be an indicator of disease, such as hypothyroidism (an underactive thyroid gland) or Cushing’s disease (overactive adrenal glands).
However, please bear in mind that it is not appropriate to simply reduce the volume of their current food.

This will cause malnourishment over time. What is needed, is to feed a balanced diet in right proportions and caloric density yet maintaining an appropriate nutrient balance. High-protein, low-fat foods produce optimal weight loss as protein and fibre stimulate metabolism and increase satiety. Once the new food has been selected and the new portions are determined, it is critical that you be consistent with feeding – portions and meal frequency – and to resist the temptation to provide inappropriate snacks. Eliminating table scraps and treats is important. Fresh vegetables and fruits like green beans, broccoli, carrots, and cucumber, water melon, apple can be good fillers too.

Dietary changes must be made gradually to avoid upsetting the gastrointestinal tract. Unless your veterinarian instructs otherwise, once a new food is purchased, mix half of the new food with half of the old food and feed this mixture for seven days. Thereafter, you can safely feed the new food only. Actual and appropriate raw and frozen or dehydrated bones are good too for their dental hygiene. If your dog eats too fast, a special bowl that requires the pet to work to get each piece of food is available at most pet stores.

