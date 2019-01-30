Home Cities Chennai

Art therapy: Brush away your blues

Expressive art therapy has become a very important adjunct for intervention in mental health. One of the most important aspects in regard to mental health has been the integration of intervention.

Published: 30th January 2019 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

The day two of the seminar will be conducted today at WCC  Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressive art therapy has become a very important adjunct for intervention in mental health. One of the most important aspects in regard to mental health has been the integration of intervention. But due to stigma, it’s often overlooked upon. Fortunately, since art is viewed as non-threatening and completely acceptable, it has become a vital tool in the intervention process,” said R Padmavathi, director, SCARF to CE at the inauguration of the International Seminar on Creative Arts Therapies at Women’s Christian College (WCC) on Tuesday. 

The two-day seminar organised by The Department of Psychology, WCC, was inaugurated by Dr Padmavati R, chief guest; Dr Sangeetha Prasad, art therapist; Lilian J Jasper, principal; professor Paul P Appasamy, president, WCC Association, and Veena Easvardoss, head, Department of Psychology.
The seminar, an amalgamation of plenary sessions and workshops, dealt with the theme ‘Multimodal Approaches for Mental Health and Well-being’. From focusing on salutogenic approach in the new healthcare system, freedom through dance movement therapy, integrating art therapy for kids who are at high risk for post-traumatic stress disorder, a workshop to embrace emotions through stories, movement-based self-care techniques to psychodrama, the sessions covered it all.

“Creative arts therapy is not just about using music, art or dance for mental well-being. It is a holistic process about using spoken word, drama, poetry, story-telling and other creative processes in stimulation. Learning about the different nuanced methods has been an enriching experience,” said one of the delegates. Concurring, Dr Padmavathi said, “Creative Arts Therapies should be interspersed into the mainstream curriculum in colleges. It doesn’t necessarily have to be part of a formal syllabus, but it can be part of a programme that’s beyond books and classrooms. While the movement has seen growth, it is yet to gain momentum.”

About 250 delegates — students, teachers, practitioners and NGO representatives from across the city and pockets of the country have registered for the seminar. Sumathy Sundar, professor of music therapy; Sajani Velayudhan, clinical psychologist; Sowmya Srinivasan of Soul Space Storytell; Anshuma Kshetrapal, drama and movement psychotherapist; Nina Cherla, clinical music therapist; Haseena Abdulla, psychodrama practitioner; Brinda Jacob-Janvrij, movement-based expressive arts therapist; Tripura Kashyap and Bhaktiveda Dhaul Taragi were also part of the seminar. 

Sessions and workshops
The two-day International Seminar on 
Creative Arts Therapies was an amalgamation of plenary sessions and workshops. It dealt with the theme ‘Multimodal Approaches for Mental Health and Well-being’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp