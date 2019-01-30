Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Woman's leg gets stuck in train toilet, rescued

A railway official said the woman, who appeared to be mentally challenged, got into the coach at the Chennai Central Railway station after loitering around for some time.

Published: 30th January 2019 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Train, Indian Railways

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

CHENNAI: In a bizarre incident, a woman's leg got stuck deep in the toilet hole of an express train and she was rescued after the western commode was detached and cut open.

The woman, who was not a passenger, endured agony for about half an hour till her leg was freed. The departure of the Hyderabad bound Charminar Express was delayed for about 20 minutes on Tuesday evening due to the incident.

When she tried to use the toilet, her left leg somehow got stuck deep in the hole. "We are not sure how her leg got stuck in it. She was brought out along with the toilet and was freed after the toilet was cut and dismantled," the official told PTI, adding that she was also immediately provided medical care.

When the woman could not get her leg out, she raised an alarm, attracting the attention of passengers, who alerted the authorities.

