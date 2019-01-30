Chennai’s first circular rail route likely by February last: Southern Railway

Anbuselvan B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Travel distance of suburban rail passengers in Tiruvallur - Chengalpattu section is set to reduce by nearly 30 km with Southern Railway deciding to introduce the first circular route linking north-western and south-western suburban sections of Chennai.

The circular train is to link Chennai - Arakkonam and Chengalpattu - Beach via Arakkonam - Kancheepuram - Chengalpattu section.

According to Southern Railway General Manager R K Kulshrestha, the first circular train will be introduced from Chennai Central to Chennai Beach via Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Thakkolam, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu by end of February or first week of March.

Speaking to Express on the sidelines of an event at the headquarters on Tuesday, he said the Commissioner of railway safety (CRS), south zone, has inspected the newly laid detour line between Thakkolam and Arakkonam and also conducted high speed trial.

“The CRS report has been received. We are planning to open the section for traffic by the end of February or first week of March. Initially, one train will be introduced in both directions and depending on the patronage, we will extend more trains in Chengalpattu - Arakkonam section, “ he said.

The circular local train covering 190 km will now reduce the travel distance for passengers who are travelling from Avadi, Pattabiram, Tirunindravur, Veppampattu and Tiruvallur to Chengalpattu and south suburban areas.

Presently passengers from Tiruvallur and nearby stations have to reach Central from where they walk up to Park to board the Chengalpattu-bound local trains, thereby travelling 126 km distance.

“The travel distance from Tiruvallur to Chengalpattu via Arakkonam is 96 km, which would reduce travel time by 30 to 40 minutes,” said a senior railway official.

Owing to higher travel time, a large chunk of commuters travelling to Vandalur, Maraimalainagar and Chengalpattu from Avadi, Pattabiram and Ambattur chose to travel by bus. A new line proposal from Avadi to Guduvanchery remains on paper for years.

According to official records, Central and suburban terminals handle about 65,000 passengers a day. The circular route will also decongest plaforms and subways between Central and Park station.

“If a section of passengers from Tiruvallur and nearby stations are diverted to Chengalpattu via Arakkonam, congestion at Central and Park will reduce,” the official added.