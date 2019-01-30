Home Cities Chennai

Chennai’s first circular rail route likely by February last: Southern Railway

The circular train is to link Chennai - Arakkonam and Chengalpattu - Beach via Arakkonam - Kancheepuram - Chengalpattu section.

Published: 30th January 2019 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Anbuselvan B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Travel distance of suburban rail passengers in Tiruvallur - Chengalpattu section is set to reduce by nearly 30 km with Southern Railway deciding to introduce the first circular route linking north-western and south-western suburban sections of Chennai. 

The circular train is to link Chennai - Arakkonam and Chengalpattu - Beach via Arakkonam - Kancheepuram - Chengalpattu section.

According to  Southern Railway General Manager R K Kulshrestha, the first circular train will be introduced from Chennai Central to Chennai Beach via Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Thakkolam, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu by end of February or first week of March. 

Speaking to Express on the sidelines of an event at the headquarters on Tuesday, he said the Commissioner of railway safety (CRS), south zone, has inspected the newly laid detour line between Thakkolam and Arakkonam and also conducted high speed trial.

“The CRS report has been received. We are planning to open the section for traffic by the end of February or first week of March. Initially, one train will be introduced in both directions and depending on the patronage, we will extend more trains in Chengalpattu - Arakkonam section, “ he said. 

The circular local train covering 190 km will now reduce the travel distance for passengers who are travelling from Avadi, Pattabiram, Tirunindravur, Veppampattu and Tiruvallur to Chengalpattu and south suburban areas. 

Presently passengers from Tiruvallur and nearby stations have to reach Central from where they walk up to Park to board the Chengalpattu-bound local trains, thereby travelling 126 km distance.

“The travel distance from Tiruvallur to Chengalpattu via Arakkonam is 96 km, which would reduce travel time by 30 to 40 minutes,” said a senior railway official. 

Owing to higher travel time, a large chunk of commuters travelling to Vandalur, Maraimalainagar and Chengalpattu from Avadi, Pattabiram and Ambattur chose to travel by bus. A new line proposal from Avadi to Guduvanchery remains on paper for years.

According to official records, Central and suburban terminals handle about 65,000 passengers a day. The circular route will also decongest plaforms and subways between Central and Park station. 

“If a section of passengers from Tiruvallur and nearby stations are diverted to Chengalpattu via Arakkonam, congestion at Central and Park will reduce,” the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp