Fake friends of earth: Four units making ‘compostable’ bags busted in Chennai

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major crackdown, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has closed down four units located in and around Chennai for manufacturing and selling plastic carry bags which they claimed were ‘compostable’.

The board issued directions for closure, sealing and disconnection of power supply with effect from January 21. Out of the four units, two are located in SIDCO Industrial Estate at Tiruvallur.

The units that were sealed by the board are: Biotec Bags India Private Limited, Klean and Green Poly Bags, Trinity Plas Tech and Bhavani Plastics. 

A senior official of the board said the companies were found using fake certificates of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for manufacturing and selling their products.

Express had earlier reported on how several manufacturers are illegally selling plastic carry bags claiming them to be compostable and eco-friendly. They have been claiming the bags to be 100 per cent compostable, reusable, and also printing fake certificate registration numbers of CPCB and Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET).

It may be recalled that CPCB on January 7 issued notices and blacklisted 12 manufacturing units across the country for marketing uncertified compostable carry bags and asked respective State pollution control boards to initiate appropriate action.

It has also asked the pollution control boards to submit Action Taken Report (ATR) by January 20. Following this directive, the TNPCB has now shut down and sealed the four units.

Meanwhile, TNPCB has also issued a set of guidelines for the 17 CPCB certified compostable bag manufacturing units to ensure that  fake products are kept out of the market. Details of suppliers/brand owners to whom compostable carry bags are sold should be furnished and a website should be created with the details. 

All the certified manufacturers/sellers should provide QR code/bar coding facility for compostable carry bags manufactured by them. The units should work out Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), said the order from TNPCB which restrained even certified manufacturers from marketing their bags till the compliance is ensured. 

