Food safety officials seize 1,000 kg banned plastic from Chennai's Hotel Saravana Bhavan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Food Safety officials raided and seized 1,000 kgs of banned plastic items from Hotel Saravana Bhavan at Vadapalani on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu government had banned single-use plastics from January 1 and the authorities have been conducting raids in big outlets and seizing if the banned items were found in the premises. Official sources said a team from of food safety officials began a surprise check in the Vadapalani branch of the famed hotel chain at 8 am and found over 1,000 kgs of the banned single-use plastic items in the hotel's storeroom. The officials said they have moved the items to a particular room and locked and sealed it.

According to the officials, the list of seized items are 3,200 numbers of plastic trays (which were meant for mini tiffin), 520 plastic cups, 1,250 plastic covers, 1,650 plastic tumblers, 1,275 plastic coated boxes 55 plastic rolls, 550 plastic insulated and aluminium coated cover, 300 plastic straws, 20 plastic wrapper roll and others. The check was continuing till afternoon.

As per the government notification, all the banned items should have been handed over at the offices of the city corporation since the ban came to force in January 1.

On first week of January, the Tiruchy corporation officials similarly seized a total of two tonnes of banned plastic covers from a leading textile shop in that city.