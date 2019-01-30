Hindu spiritual fair decries craze for western culture among youth

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Each family must have three children, one for the nation, one for spirituality and one for the family” said Swasthi Shree Dhavalakeerthi Swamigal of Thirumalai Mutt in Arani, while speaking at the inaugural of the 10th edition of Hindu Spiritual & Service Fair here on Tuesday.

Noting the drastic reduction of the number of children in ashrams, Dhavalakeerthi Swamigal blamed families for having just one child and embracing the ‘western culture’. “We have a beautiful culture, but the next generation is looking elsewhere,” he said, lauding the Hindu Spiritual Service Foundation and Initiative for Moral and Cultural Training Foundation for their efforts to help children embrace the ‘Hindu’ culture.

Gopal Srinivasan, chairman of TVS Capital Funds, emphasised the importance of patriotism. “There are lots of discussion about patriotism and nationalism. Some are even called bigots for being nationalists. But, if people don’t feel something when they see the show in the Andaman jail, they have to investigate themselves,” he said.

Omkarananda Mahaswamaji, president of the HSSF, speaking at the event, said citizens of the country should realise that “they are people first and then members of their religion,” saying a Hindu nation would safeguard all religions in the country.

This year, the fair will have over 400 stalls, 10 times the number of stalls in the first edition in 2009. Children took part in competitions as a prelude to the fair.