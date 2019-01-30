Home Cities Chennai

I-T raids Saravana Stores, two more real estate firms

THE Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted raids on retail giant Saravana Stores and real estate firms G Square and Lotus Group. 

Published: 30th January 2019 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 05:19 AM

Saravana Stores in T Nagar remained shut on Tuesday as the Income Tax department conducted raids at the store premises. | (Debdatta Mallick | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

Raids were conducted at 74 locations, 72 in Chennai and 2 in Coimbatore. It has been learnt that G Square Realtors and Lotus Ventures have the same share capital and the same four directors. 

Their offices are in Century Business Centre in Alwarpet and Harrington Road. Interestingly, more than 35 companies have been found to be linked to these four directors. 

The alleged role of these realty companies was to amass land parcels for Saravana stores, according to officials.

“They have been evading taxes... We are also looking into hawala transactions carried out by the shell companies,” the Income Tax official said.

The owner of Saravana Stores is also on the IT radar, according to sources. So is Revathi Stores, a retailer based in Perambur. Officials said raids are likely to continue in some of these 74 locations.  

The realty companies have an authorised share capital of `100,000 and paid-up capital of Rs 100,000. All these firms are involved in ‘building completion’ — activities for finishing construction. 
The directors on the radar allegedly have many such companies or subsidiaries. Further details of the directors were not available and they could not be contacted. 

Recently, raids were also conducted at the residences of directors of prominent restaurant chains in the city — such as Saravana Bhavan, Anjappar, Grand Sweets and Hot Breads — and tax evasions amounting to `140 crore was deduced by officials.

