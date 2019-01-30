Home Cities Chennai

Is there an easy way to feed multiple cats?

Having more than one cat can be great fun. However, this also means that many a times, feeding them becomes a challenge.

Published: 30th January 2019 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Shrividhya S
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Is there an easy way to feed multiple cats? How do I keep one cat from eating the others’ food?
- Priya Gopal

Having more than one cat can be great fun. However, this also means that many a times, feeding them becomes a challenge. If any of them are on a special diet, then that would add to the complication as well. 
The first step is to switch them to a meal routine. Cat parents are often concerned about making this switch as they worry about the cat not being able to cope up with the change. It will definitely take some time for your cat to get used to this change.

When making such a  transition, consider your schedule and identify the times of day that you will be able to feed your cats. Start with frequent small meals and gradually transition them into two or three meals a day. Make sure each cat gets his own food bowl.

The next step is to identify specific feeding areas so as to segregate the cats. You can plan out the feeding area in the same room or choose different rooms. Even if you intend to feed them in the same room, place the bowls as far away from each other as possible. Cats feel more comfortable when they don’t have to worry about resource guarding. Make sure you monitor them during these times. For the select few that still like to graze for scraps, bring in food based toys that will keep them engaged and satisfied.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp