IT raids continue for second day in Chennai's Saravana Stores

Raids were conducted at several locations. However, officials refused to give details on how many places the raids are continuing.

Published: 30th January 2019 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Saravana Stores in T Nagar remained shut on Tuesday as the Income Tax department conducted raids at the store premises. | (Debdatta Mallick | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday continued raids for the second day in Chennai's retail giant Saravana Stores and real estate firms G Square and Lotus Group.

Raids were conducted at several locations. However, officials refused to give details on how many places the raids are continuing.

Their offices of realty are in Century Business Centre in Alwarpet and Harrington Road. The officials said the raids are being conducted on suspicion that the companies were involved in illegal land transactions by evading taxes and other illegal transactions through shell companies.

