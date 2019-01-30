Home Cities Chennai

Market of India: New landmark in North Chennai at a cost of Rs 5,500 crore

The project, a Rs 5,500 crore initiative of SPR Group over the next seven years, will also comprise residential towers, world-class school, mall and office buildings.

Published: 30th January 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sixty-five acres at Binny Mills at Perambur here will transform into an integrated township and will possess India’s largest multi-commodity wholesale trade centre – Market of India.

The project, a Rs 5,500 crore initiative of SPR Group over the next seven years, will also comprise residential towers, world-class school, mall and office buildings.

The project is expected to generate more than 133,000 employment opportunities, both direct and indirect. One-third will be direct - one job for every 150 sq ft and the balance two-third employment will be indirect, a group release said.

Spread over 5.5 million sq ft, 3 million sq ft is planned towards the shopping area and around 2.5 million sq ft will be dedicated to infrastructure, warehousing and parking.

The wholesale trade centre will include more than 5,000 shops and 300 retail outlets with world class infrastructure, warehousing, logistics supply and trade ecosystem.  

Of the total 5000 shops, around 1,500 traders have already signed Expression of Interest.

Market of India will have a three-dimensional impact on the economy of Tamil Nadu by providing avenues to Indian manufacturers to market goods, thus aligning with Make in India goals; increasing business tourism across domestic and international market; and urban transformation by providing an alternative to old markets marred by obsolete infrastructure, the release said.

Located just four km from Chennai Central, Egmore and Parrys, the project will aim to solve various problems such as congestion and infrastructure issues in Sowcarpet, George Town, Parrys, Ritchie Street and other market areas.

The market of India will offer cost-effective land solutions at just one-fourth of the prevailing market price.
For residential development, SPR City has already got approval for constructing 45 floors-towers and 85 bungalows.  

Shri Ram Universal School (from founders of Shri Ram and Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi) has agreed to set up a school at SPR City.

For the retail mall, prominent players like Lifestyle, Max, PVR Cinema, SPAR and Westside have already signed up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp