More confidence in their ‘Able’ities

Published: 30th January 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

The sixth sub-junior and junior national meet of the deaf began on January 27 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will conclude on January 31

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There was a glorious display of talent, sportsmanship and camaraderie at the sixth sub-junior and junior national meet of the deaf that began on January 27 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
“This is the first time I am coming for a national meet and I am so happy that I finished first,” said 15-year-old Pavi Shaiju from Kerala who won the gold medal in the 800 metres race at the under-16 level. “My parents are happy and I cannot wait to go back, and ask my mother to make my favourite dishes.” 
Teachers and coaches who accompanied the children, too, spoke about how such sports meets are great confidence boosters for the children. 

“This is my first time at a national meet and it was so much fun,” said Baraiya Hiram Vikram from Gujarat who won the gold medal in the 600 metres race in the under-14 category.
While the meet has brought together sporting talent from across the country, teams from various states have been facing a number of issues relating to the organising of the meet. 

“It has been a terrible experience for the children,” said one representative of a team from north India. “The food is sub-standard and we are ordering from restaurants. They (organisers) didn’t provide us with accommodation, and we were forced to find a hostel for the children at the last minute.” 
Food-related complaints were across the board and many of the representatives of the teams rued that the children were not being given a balanced diet, an essential for sportspersons. 

The lack of a doctor and first aid treatment at the stadium for injured athletes has been a matter of concern. A girl from the New Delhi team had a fall and there was no ambulance available. However, a car was organised to take her to the hospital. 
“We have an ambulance that is stationed on the spot and we have provided everything for the athletes,” said one of the organisers. “It is just that the ambulance does get emergency calls, which is why it is not available all the time.” The meet will conclude on January 31.

Logistical issues
Food-related complaints, lack of accommodation, and poor first aid hampered the event, said some team representatives

