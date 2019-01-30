Of unconditional love and life lessons

Bhupendra Khanal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mowgli for everyone is a ‘cute dog’ but for me he is my furry child and I am his pet parent. Mowgli has taught me a thing or two about life—and those are the teachings that I will cherish forever. My love for Mowgli and passion for healthy food are what led to the beginning of my paw-some venture!

Mowgli has been a constant source of inspiration for me in all aspects of life: be it health, discipline, time management, happiness or just unconditional love. Whenever he does not feel well, he allows his body to heal. He avoids overeating and chooses to nibble on grass instead. Now, whenever I do not feel well, I try to avoid medicines as much as I can and change my food habits instead.

Mowgli has helped me follow time management faithfully. As soon as the clock strikes 5:30 am, he is by my side. This is followed by an hour-long walk, which have wiped away my chronic issues of hyperacidity. My perception towards routine has changed—now I have a more positive outlook towards the previously monotonous life.

Mowgli has taught me how unpredictable life can get, and how we can still manage to get the best out of it. There was this one time when we wanted to create a few ad films for Dogsee Chew. We were on the hunt for perfect models—a good furry boy and someone who could pass as a good pet parent. It suddenly struck to me that there could be no better a model than my little boy. We decided to feature him and what a great show it was! My agency suggested we do some shots together. I thought, “Why not?” This was when we shot a Dogsee Friendship song, and our chemistry went insanely viral! That was when I realized—if you want to show the world what you believe in, you should present your experience to them.

Just how often have we heard the phrase, “Happiness cures you”? I did not realise the significance of these words till the time a friend suggested I let Mowgli skip a meal and treat him to a vanilla ice-cream instead if I ever found him low. It worked on several occasions, for both Mowgli and me. And it made me realize how it is the little things that really matter.

Have you ever noticed how dearly your little one misses you when you are out? Even the littlest excursions of a day or two would grant me the most splendid welcomes ever by Mowgli. I am sure all loving pet parents find this relatable and I can vouch for it when I say that this is one of the most beautiful feelings ever. Words fail to express how it feels to see that excited face full of warmth upon seeing me back, and I look forward to it every time. Makes all the fatigue from the journey worthwhile, that heavily panting happy face, the incessant licking of face as an expression of love. I doubt if anyone can love as purely as pets do. Therefore, amidst all the lessons, Mowgli taught me how to love unconditionally and ceaselessly. I am forever grateful to Mowgli for being by me, for teaching me such invaluable lessons of life, and for loving me so.

(The writer is the founder and CEO of Dogsee Chew).