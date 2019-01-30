Home Cities Chennai

Only seven per cent Chennaites aware of Good Samaritan Law on helping accident victims

As per the study conducted by SaveLIFE Foundation, Chennai fares poor when it comes to awareness of the law.  

CHENNAI: If you meet with an accident in Chennai, people will think twice if they should rush you to a hospital. So much so, the city is ranked the lowest when it comes to awareness of Good Samaritan law (GSL) which came into effect on March 30, 2016 following a Supreme Court intervention. 

The study says only seven per cent in Chennai are aware of the law. It points out that while the behaviour of bystanders to facilitate care for crash victims increased in many cities after the law was passed, in Chennai the response was a meagre five per cent.

The study also said none of the police officials surveyed in Chennai were trained on GSL guidelines. The study also stated quoting 89.6 respondents that police officials did not call the ambulance immediately to help road accident victims.

In 2012, SaveLIFE Foundation filed a Writ petition in Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution in public interest for the development of a supportive legal framework for the protection of Good Samaritans, i.e., bystanders who render help to the injured persons or a person in distress on the road. 

The objective of the petition was to create an enabling legal framework for the comprehensive protection of Good Samaritans from ensuing legal and procedural hassles as it will help save victims of road accidents who die in the first 15 minutes due to serious cardiovascular or neurological injuries and can be saved by providing basic life support during the “Golden Hour.”

The study was conducted in 11 cities across the country with a total sample size of 3667 respondents, including Good Samaritans (who have helped road crash victims post 2016 judgment), police officials, hospital administration, doctors and trial court lawyers.

Overall, only 16 per cent people surveyed across the country were aware about the Good Samaritan Law. The awareness has been low among other southern metros as well with Bengaluru having eight per cent awareness and Hyderabad 11 per cent. 

Factfile:

  • 74% bystanders are unlikely to assist a victim of serious injury irrespective of whether they are alone at the spot or in the presence of others.

  • 88% of bystanders who were unlikely to help a victim hesitated to do so as they believed that Good Samaritans were subjected to legal hassles and mistreatment by police.

  • 77% of those who were unwilling to help a victim felt that hospitals unnecessarily detained Good Samaritans and often demanded money from them for treatment of victims.

  • 37% bystanders were unaware of where to take the victim for emergency trauma care.

  • 88% of those surveyed expressed the desire for a law that could create a supportive environment to assist injured victims.

