Home Cities Chennai

‘Plants are the reason for our existence’

Samhita Ayyagari’s association with plants started when she was seven years old.

Published: 30th January 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

For Samhita Ayyagari, gardening helps her grow as a person

By Ayushi Surana
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Samhita Ayyagari’s association with plants started when she was seven years old. She used to return from school at 3pm and patiently wait for the clock to strike four so that she could water the plants. This soon became a daily habit and that’s how her interest in gardening began. Ayyagari, now pursuing masters in mass communication and journalism, describes her rectangular garden–located at Nallakunta in Hyderabad–as “open-ended and free-spirited.” 

“Gardening builds your soul and brings you close to the Almighty,” she says, recalling her grandparents being her first teachers who taught her the art of gardening, including watering plants, how to nurture them and also how to prepare a compost. She grows flowers, fruits--banana, mango, lemon and orange--vegetables in her garden. She also has flowering  plants such as oleanders, roses, hibiscus, jasmines, lilies, bonsai and chrysanthemums in her garden. Leaf plants, including crotons, coriander, epipremnum, aloe vera and Ocimum tenuiflorum too find a place in her green abode.

The 21-year-old uses organic manure for her garden and puts in bio-degradable waste like leftover food and animal feces in it to improve the soil fertility. She has also prepared a compost pit beside her garden so that she can make sure that garden waste is utilised properly. “I water the garden twice a day in summers, and once a day during the monsoons and winters. This is because during summers, plants dry out faster and they need more water for survival. Though the rest of the year, plants don’t lose their moisture quickly. Thus, watering once a day is sufficient,” she adds.

Ayyagari warns against garden infestations, which she says not only harm the plants, but the gardener as well. “Also, one must water the plants when needed, get a fungus check once a week, avoid use of pesticides and not dispose non-bio degradable waste in the garden. Gardeners should also regularly cut the leaves in order to get rid of any diseases,” she says. 

For Ayyagari, gardening is a hobby, stress buster and most importantly, something that helps her grow as a person. “Gardeners should grow plants with love and care, and never expect anything in return. They are priceless and the very reason for our existence,” she adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp