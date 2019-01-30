‘Plants are the reason for our existence’

Ayushi Surana By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Samhita Ayyagari’s association with plants started when she was seven years old. She used to return from school at 3pm and patiently wait for the clock to strike four so that she could water the plants. This soon became a daily habit and that’s how her interest in gardening began. Ayyagari, now pursuing masters in mass communication and journalism, describes her rectangular garden–located at Nallakunta in Hyderabad–as “open-ended and free-spirited.”

“Gardening builds your soul and brings you close to the Almighty,” she says, recalling her grandparents being her first teachers who taught her the art of gardening, including watering plants, how to nurture them and also how to prepare a compost. She grows flowers, fruits--banana, mango, lemon and orange--vegetables in her garden. She also has flowering plants such as oleanders, roses, hibiscus, jasmines, lilies, bonsai and chrysanthemums in her garden. Leaf plants, including crotons, coriander, epipremnum, aloe vera and Ocimum tenuiflorum too find a place in her green abode.

The 21-year-old uses organic manure for her garden and puts in bio-degradable waste like leftover food and animal feces in it to improve the soil fertility. She has also prepared a compost pit beside her garden so that she can make sure that garden waste is utilised properly. “I water the garden twice a day in summers, and once a day during the monsoons and winters. This is because during summers, plants dry out faster and they need more water for survival. Though the rest of the year, plants don’t lose their moisture quickly. Thus, watering once a day is sufficient,” she adds.

Ayyagari warns against garden infestations, which she says not only harm the plants, but the gardener as well. “Also, one must water the plants when needed, get a fungus check once a week, avoid use of pesticides and not dispose non-bio degradable waste in the garden. Gardeners should also regularly cut the leaves in order to get rid of any diseases,” she says.

For Ayyagari, gardening is a hobby, stress buster and most importantly, something that helps her grow as a person. “Gardeners should grow plants with love and care, and never expect anything in return. They are priceless and the very reason for our existence,” she adds.