Seven years later, Dastkar’s Nature Bazar returns in Chennai

CHENNAI: Ninety stalls, 40 types of crafts and artisans from 20 different states. Dastkar’s Nature Bazar is in the city to craft happiness in our lives. From carved furniture to embroidered and block-printed textiles, the exhibition has an amalgamation of art forms across the country. Started in 1981, Dastkar works with more than 600 craft groups and plays a catalytic tool in their employment opportunities.

“The theme is sustainable products. The response has been good so far. We’re expecting more people and our loyal patrons have been dropping in and picking their favourite products. People from all age groups will have something to buy at affordable prices. We also have a line up of interesting workshops to educate people about the traditional techniques and dance performances,” said Chhavi Saklani, a member of project Dastkar.

As we take a stroll around the shops, we find interesting offers like herbal treated yoga mats from Hyderabad.

“The base material is cotton. After natural dying, specific herbs, based on what each colour is capable of absorbing, are used. After which a gum-based substance is added to it for sweat-resistance. The mats are hot-selling especially during summer and it keeps the body cool,” said the artisan.

Some of the common features in all the collections were natural dyes, native prints and embroideries and handlooms. Bandhani from Gujarat, Kota dupattas, chanderi from Madhya Pradesh, shibori and tussar saris, bagru from Rajasthan, pashminas from Kashmir and block-printed drapes, indigo kurtas, palazzos and coats from north India.

Among the highlights are kurtas made of kala cotton, speaking about which, one of the artisans said, “Kala-black cotton grows only in the belt of Gujarat. These are breezy, light-coloured and keep skin free from allergies.”

Leather bags and wallets are available in a riot of colours. Jewellery junkies can choose from metal jewellery in silver, ceramic and terracotta. Stone vessels from Manipur are the centre of attraction at the bazaar.

“Serpentine rocks and lighter versions are used for making these utensils. They are powdered, mixed with water, rolled into a dough for hours and shaped. After polishing with pebble stones, they’re heated at 1,200 degrees. The vessels retain heat, carry iron minerals and have significant health benefits,” said Pam, an artisan. You can also find vessels made out of terracotta, iron, mud, neem wood and ceramic.

For art enthusiasts, take delight in the Madhubani paintings, pattachitra, and palm leaf etchings from Odisha and Tanjore paintings. We also spotted carved wooden furniture, woolen carpets woven with traditional techniques, ceramic pottery, windchimes made of bamboo and dried bottle guards; sabai, moonj and reed grass baskets.

The exhibition is on till February 3 at Cooptex Ground, Pantheon Road, Egmore from.

11 am-7.30 pm. Entry fee: Rs 20.