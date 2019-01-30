Home Cities Chennai

Southern Railway opens its first heritage gallery at headquarters

The PL 691 heritage steam engine which was installed in the headquarters complex in the 1990s was refurbished and manufactured by Kerr Stuart and Company of England in 1903.

Published: 30th January 2019

The gallery will be open from 11 am to 5 pm  P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway Women’s Welfare Association (head quarters) president Mansi Kulshrestha inaugurated city’s first railway heritage and photo gallery at railway headquarters in the presence of general manager RK Kulshrestha on Tuesday. 

He said some of the fascinating photographs that show the glorious past of the railways are on display including archived photographs of engineering marvels — UNESCO-listed Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Great Pamban bridge and Sengottai-Punalur section. 

Noting that the Southern Railway has operated four heritage runs with the steam loco EIR 21 to popularise one of the oldest functioning steam locos in the world, he said the Railways has applied for Guinness Record. 

“We have a refurbished PL 691 heritage steam engine mounted in front of the headquarters. We have also decorated the loco with lights and a two-minute narration of the history of steam loco, in English, Tamil and Hindi has been set up. It will be open for public during weekends,” he said. 

The PL 691 heritage steam engine which was installed in the headquarters complex in the 1990s was refurbished and manufactured by Kerr Stuart and Company of England in 1903. The 115-year-old engine has worked in various narrow gauge lines including the NG Line of Mayurbhanj in Odisha. It ran till 1992.

