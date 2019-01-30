Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu CM, political leaders condole demise of George Fernandes

Published: 30th January 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 05:46 AM

George Fernandes (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and leaders of various political parties on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former Union Minister George Fernandes who passed away earlier in the day.  

They recalled how Fernandes was connected to the issues of Tamil Nadu and his stay in the State during Emergency besides his involvement in the issues relating to Sri Lankan Tamils. 

The Chief Minister, in his statement, said the demise of Fernandes was an irreparable loss to the country. He said Fernandes was a multi-faceted personality - politician, trade union leader, journalist, etc, and throughout his life, remained a down-to-earth personality.

Expressing shock at Fernandes’s demise, DMK president MK Stalin said his role in the 1974 strike of railway workers was very significant and he remained a good friend of late president of DMK, M Karunanidhi.

DMK MP TKS Elangovan would pay homage to the late leader on behalf of the party, Stalin added.  

MDMK general secretary Vaiko recalled how Tamil Nadu gave shelter to Fernandes during the Emergency period and extended assistance many a time to the Sri Lankan Tamils. Recalling his association since 1970s, 

Vaiko said the late leader had sacrificed his life for the sake of downtrodden people. 

PMK founder S Ramadoss in his statement, said Fernandes remained an uncompromising leader of his time and had opposed Emergency tooth and nail.  

Till his end, he remained a very simple and down-to-earth personality and in 1992, took part in the conference organised by the PMK.

BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and leaders of many other political parties also condoled the demise of Fernandes.

