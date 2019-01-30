This 12-year-old shares stories of Lord Muruga in her new book

Home Cities Chennai

Twelve-year-old Shraddha Anu Shekar went around asking her friends ‘What do you know about Lord Muruga?’.

CHENNAI: Twelve-year-old Shraddha Anu Shekar went around asking her friends ‘What do you know about Lord Muruga?’. The response she often received was, ‘Lord Muruga is the brother of Lord Ganesha.’ But, she knew that there was something more to Muruga. She started listening to numerous mythological stories from her grandparents. Lord Muruga was close to her heart because he was also her family deity and was spoken about much during bed-time stories.

The result of lifelong yearning to know about Muruga is her second book, Muruga: The God of War — which has enchanting and captivating stories of the God, battles fought, childhood chapters and his consorts. It answers questions like ‘Do you know how many vehicles Muruga has?’, Vaasuki — the five-headed snake, Uchchaissravas — the white horse and ‘How was he born?’. The book has illustrations of an imaginary Muruga along with his consorts fighting demons. “Writing has always been a part of me. I dedicate this book to my grandparents,” says Shraddha whose first book Adventures of Morty came out in 2016 when she was in class five. In her first book, she unleashes her imagination and takes us to the wonderful world of Babashoo to have adventures with turtle Morty. The turtle travels to Egypt, the Alps and a host of places and uses sleuthing skills to solve cases, even the Queen of England is one of her clients.

Shraddha is a class seven student at Vidya Mandir School, Mylapore. She loves to doodle, take pictures and most of all, travel. She is the goalkeeper for her school’s under-14 girl’s football team. Along with her sister Shreya, Shraddha runs Shekar Talkies, a platform the duo uses to showcase their photography skills and artworks. “I specialise in black and white portrait photography, and I’ve been going for painting classes. Reading books has been my favourite hobby. The one on my table right now is Agatha Christies’s murder mystery and Maze Runner series,” she says.

Writing has given her recognition. Shraddha’s mother is her critic. Whether completed or not, she shows her work to her mother, and she suggests her ideas to improve the existing content. She takes inspiration from everything she sees around her. Her father, she believes, was the reason behind her first book. An avid traveller, she recollects, “One of my best memories was in class four when I went to Japan with family. All of us were trying out Japanese green tea and I gulped it down while it was hot. It was a funny moment. I want to travel around the world. My dream is to become a journalist,” she says. 
(The book is available on Amazon for `199)

