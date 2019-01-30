Home Cities Chennai

Vishnu Temple linked to two preceptors

Kattumannarkovil, a village in Cuddalore district, is home to a beautiful temple dedicated to Viranarayana Perumal.

Published: 30th January 2019

By Chithra Madhavan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kattumannarkovil, a village in Cuddalore district, is home to a beautiful temple dedicated to Viranarayana Perumal. This place is also important as it is the birthplace of two illustrious Sri Vaishnava preceptors (Acharyas), Nathamuni and Alavandar. Kattumannarkovil is also known as Viranarayana Puram, the temple was formerly called Viranarayana Vinnagaram (Vishnugriham) and the deity Viranarayana Perumal is also called  Kattum Mannar.

Nathamuni, the first Sri Vaishnava Acharya who lived in the Chola times of the reign of Parantaka Chola I in the 10th century AD, was born in Kattumannarkovil. It was Nathamuni who recovered the Tamil hymns (Pasuram) of the twelve Vaishnava saints (Azhvars) which had virtually been lost.  Alavandar, also known as Yamunacharya, was the grandson of Nathamuni.

The main image of Perumal, flanked by Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi, and holding the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands with the lower right hand in abhaya hasta (blessing) and lower left hand in gada-hasta (resting on the mace) is enshrined under the Punyakoti Vimanam. The nitya utsava-murti (processional image) of this temple is known as Sundara Gopalan or Azhagiya Mannar. The utsava-murti is Rajagopalan with Rukmini and Satyabhama. By the side of the main sanctum is a shrine for Yoga Narasimha and closeby are shrines for Nathamuni and Alavandar.

To the right of the main sanctum is enshrined Goddess Lakshmi revered here as Maragathavalli Thayar. The utsava-murti is called Senkamalavalli Thayar.  Andal and Garuda are also worshipped in this temple. At the end of the road, opposite the temple is a small shrine for Anjaneya, close to which is a large temple-tank (pushkarini) called Veda Pushkarini. A five-tiered Rajagopuram is seen at the entrance. The annual festival or Brahmotsavam in this temple is for ten days in the Tamil month of Chittirai (mid-April to mid-May).

Ancient name
Kattumannarkovil was once known as Viranarayana Puram
Name of Goddess
Lakshmi is worshipped here as Maragathavalli Thayar
Sacred tank
The temple tank is called Veda Pushkarini
Code of worship
This temple follows the rules of the Vaikhanasa Agama

