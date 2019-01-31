Home Cities Chennai

34th India int’l leather fair kicks off today

The 34th edition of India International Leather Fair (IILF) will be held between January 31 and February 3  at Chennai Trade Centre.

Published: 31st January 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

P R Aqeel Ahmed, Chairman, Council for Leather Exports, briefing the media about 34th India International Leather Fair 2019 | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 34th edition of India International Leather Fair (IILF) will be held between January 31 and February 3  at Chennai Trade Centre. The event this year will be much bigger and better than its previous editions, it is pointed out. 

It is being jointly organised by Council of Leather Exports (CLE), India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO)  and Central Leather Research Insitute (CLRI) and others.

At least 450 exhibitors from across the globe will participate in the fair and showcase their skills and products. It will be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, and the organisers expect a footfall of over 15,000. An entire range of products relating to leather industry from raw materials to innovative finished products will be showcased at the fair.

The fair aims to project India as an investment destination and manufacturing hub in leather sector. This year’s IILF is special in many ways. The aim is to highlight the expert prowess of the Indian leather entrepreneurs , feature their achievements, latest technologies as well as new innovations in the industry,”said P R Aqeel Ahmed, chairman of Council for Leather Exports. Organisers said, the event will provide the much needed exposure to leather manufacturers in the country and will help them fortify their business.

“The Indian leather industry has a potential to achieve 9-10 per cent annual growth in exports in the next two years. The fair will provide an opportunity to leather manufacturers across the globe to meet and discuss ways to grow their business,” he said. Countries like Brazil, China, France, Germany and Italy will set up their special pavilions and display products. A fashion show, a designers fair and a raw material sourcing meet will also be held.

