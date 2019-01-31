78 per cent customers willing to use Pedestrian Plaza in T Nagar: ITDP report

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever since the Pedestrian Plaza was announced on Sir Theagaraya Road in T Nagar, Pondy Bazaar merchants have been worried that the absence of parking spots on the stretch would affect their businesses.

However, a survey by the Institute of Transport and Development Policy reveals that 78 per cent of customers don’t mind parking their vehicles on the side streets and using the Pedestrian Plaza to access shops.

Once the Pedestrian Plaza along this 1.4 km stretch from Panagal Park to Anna Salai is launched in the next few months, only two-wheelers, emergency vehicles and public transport will be allowed to navigate it, thereby making it a pedestrian-friendly zone.

“Hopefully our recent findings of shoppers’ willingness to walk along Theagaraya Road to their favourite shops and enthusiasm about the Pedestrian Plaza will calm the nerves of shopkeepers,” said Nashwa Naushad, an ITDP associate, explaining that over 500 shoppers were covered in this recent survey conducted in partnership with RVS School of Architecture.

The survey found that only 25 per cent of the Pondy Bazaar shoppers interviewed had parked their vehicles on Theagaraya Road.

“There are around 200 parking spots on Theagaraya Road and these vehicles can be accommodated on the side streets which have over 500 parking spots,” said Naushad.

It is learned that these side streets might have ‘demand-based’ parking spots with the Smart Parking Management System also being rolled across the city in the coming weeks.

While shopkeepers are yet to shed their apprehension completely, they emphasised on maintenance of the Pedestrian Plaza to ensure the system doesn’t fall apart.

“The Pedestrian Plaza is a good initiative, no doubt, and shoppers will use it only if it is maintained properly. The Corporation must also coordinate with the police to ensure beggars and hawkers do not encroach it,” said a member of the Pondy Bazaar Merchants Association.

