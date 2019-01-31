Home Cities Chennai

85 tonnes of banned plastics seized by Chennai Corporation officials to become roads, cement

The Chennai Corporation is going to send 50 tonnes of banned plastic items, seized over the last month, to Dalmia Cements.

Published: 31st January 2019 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Corporation building. (File | EPS)

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation is going to send 50 tonnes of banned plastic items, seized over the last month, to Dalmia Cements. The factory will use the plastic as refuse-derived fuel (RDF) to power their furnaces. 

“Sending plastic waste to landfills will be of no use; so we have come up with this arrangement to dispose the seized plastic items,” said a senior Corporation official, claiming that the cement company will pay for the transportation cost to Ariyalur. 

This arrangement has been made after Express highlighted how five outlying municipalities were spending over Rs 30 lakh each month just to transport plastic waste to a cement factory. 

However, in this case the Corporation is going to send only seized plastic waste to the cement factory.

“Municipal plastic waste is not included,” said a Corporation official. 

Plastic to be also used in laying roads

Since the plastic ban kicked in, city Corporation has seized over 85 tonnes of banned items from the city. While the 50 tonnes will be sent to cement factories, the remaining 35 tonnes will be used in road relaying. 

“We are coordinating with the Bus Route Roads Department and their contractors will be given the plastic so it can be added to the tar-bitumen mix,” said the Corporation official, claiming that interior roads would also be laid with plastic mix in the future. 

While contractors welcomed this move, because mixing plastic in the bitumen will increase road life and act as waterproofing, they alleged lack of facilities and arrangements to mix plastic.

“The broken-down plastic has to be mixed manually and it is hard to do because of the heat,” said a contractor.

Not municipal waste

The current plan is to send only seized plastic waste to the cement factory. “Municipal plastic waste will not be sent to the cement factories. That will be taken care of by the municipalities,” said a Corporation official speaking to Express

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp