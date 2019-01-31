85 tonnes of banned plastics seized by Chennai Corporation officials to become roads, cement

Samuel Merigala By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation is going to send 50 tonnes of banned plastic items, seized over the last month, to Dalmia Cements. The factory will use the plastic as refuse-derived fuel (RDF) to power their furnaces.

“Sending plastic waste to landfills will be of no use; so we have come up with this arrangement to dispose the seized plastic items,” said a senior Corporation official, claiming that the cement company will pay for the transportation cost to Ariyalur.

This arrangement has been made after Express highlighted how five outlying municipalities were spending over Rs 30 lakh each month just to transport plastic waste to a cement factory.

However, in this case the Corporation is going to send only seized plastic waste to the cement factory.

“Municipal plastic waste is not included,” said a Corporation official.

Plastic to be also used in laying roads

Since the plastic ban kicked in, city Corporation has seized over 85 tonnes of banned items from the city. While the 50 tonnes will be sent to cement factories, the remaining 35 tonnes will be used in road relaying.

“We are coordinating with the Bus Route Roads Department and their contractors will be given the plastic so it can be added to the tar-bitumen mix,” said the Corporation official, claiming that interior roads would also be laid with plastic mix in the future.

While contractors welcomed this move, because mixing plastic in the bitumen will increase road life and act as waterproofing, they alleged lack of facilities and arrangements to mix plastic.

“The broken-down plastic has to be mixed manually and it is hard to do because of the heat,” said a contractor.

Not municipal waste

