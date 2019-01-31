Checkmate like the young Grandmasters

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai and its love for chess is well known. From Manuel Aaron to Viswanathan Anand and R Praggnanandhaa to D Gukesh, the city has been producing chess champions. As of January 2019, one-third of the 60 Indian Grandmasters hail from here.

The first Grandmaster (GM), the first female Grandmaster, and the first International Arbiter — Chennai has seen everything. The sport and the way it is perceived has seen a major transition. Currently, there is an association for each of the 33 districts in Tamil Nadu.

Eighteen is no longer the prime age to become an International Master or even Grandmaster as evident from the likes of Praggnanandhaa, his sister R Vaishali, and Gukesh — all were aged below 15 when they attained GM and WGM norms.

India’s first International Arbiter V Kameswaran believes the number of academies has drawn more children to the sport.

“Twenty years back the average age of people playing chess was between 40 and 45. Now, it is 15-20. There are nearly 100 academies in the city with north Chennai also picking up the sport,” he said on the sidelines of the Solar Chess Club 25th state level tournament, that had 853 participants on January 26 and 27, in Chennai.

Kameswaran, who runs an academy in West Mambalam, felt that with the competition among children increasing day by day, parents are also keen to put their children in the sport at a young age. He says five to eight years is the right age to start training as grasping power is high during that period.

“We have nearly 25 students in our academy, mostly below 18 years. A few weeks back, a parent brought in her three-and-half-year-old kid for coaching. I feel kids will be in a better position to understand the game when they complete four years. There is an increase in competition. At the same time, there is also good support from schools for them,” the 75-year-old said.

In 2012, Tamil Nadu was the second state after Gujarat to make chess mandatory in government and government-aided schools. This was done in a bid to improve cognitive skills of students, and to expose the educationally backward to the rudiments of chess. According to Kameswaran, this is one of the reasons there is an increased interest in north Chennai.

Vijayakumar, who runs an academy in Permabur, cited the number of international tournaments conducted in the city as one of the motivating factors. The 2013 FIDE World Championship in Chennai generated more interests among teens.

“Children are getting more exposure nowadays. More international events are being held which allows the kids to compete against a quality opponent. They are now able to sharpen their skills by playing against the computer,” Vijayakumar said.